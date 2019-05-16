Thursday News, May 16, 2019  

Search
Alabama’s Republican governor has signed the most stringent Pro-Life bills in the nation – into law – on Wednesday, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.  The Alabama pro-life legislation would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider. The only exception would be when the woman’s health is at serious risk. Women seeking or undergoing abortions wouldn’t be punished.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/alabamas-governor-signs-abortion-ban

 

The President will propose a new immigration system that gives preference to high-skilled legal immigrants such as scientists and engineers. The plan is designed to create a “merit-based” point system for people seeking to enter the U.S. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/05/16/

 

A fire damaged the Donnell Villas apartment complex early this morning in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire damaged several apartments with 7 families displaced.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fire-damages-apartment-in-kernersville/article_b115838e-baa6-5af8-8faa-7715cb9dc72c.html

 

A crowded run for President?  New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio makes #23 Democratic candidate to jump in the 2020 presidential race…  CNN

 

Question: Can you consume too much coffee? Some mornings it might feel like you can’t get enough, but a new study suggests too much coffee can be harmful. A new study from the University of South Australia suggests there is a point where drinking coffee becomes a health risk…5 cups of coffee is OK. Around 6 cups a day is too much?

This is the first time an upper limit has been placed on safe coffee consumption and cardiovascular health. Earlier studies have found that coffee consumption “may help prevent several chronic diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and liver disease.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/study-finds-there-is-such-a-thing-as-too-much/article_47668ff8-31ec-5cab-acae-e092b15768df.html

 

A California cafe is brewing up what it calls the world’s most expensive coffee — at $75 a cup. Klatch Coffee is serving the exclusive brew (the Elida Natural Geisha 803)

at its branches in Southern California.  Klatch describes the coffee as a rare variety of Arabica from Panama that has a floral, tea-like flavor with hints of jasmine and berries.

The 10 pounds of beans will produce about 80 cups of coffee.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/california-cafe-touts-its-coffee-as-the-world-s-priciest/article_df2198d9-dfa2-5118-96eb-9bcf31a6d6b6.html

 

Please give the gift of life, now.

The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals. With less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms!  That’s why the Red Cross is asking eligible type O donors to make an appointment to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.   Facebook: facebook.com/RedCrossBlood

Find a Blood Drive: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvements Project (Facebook page)

Update: The Marshall Street Bridge will remain open a little longer due to the rainy Mother’s Day weekend.  The Church Street Bridge should open before the Marshall Street Bridge closes.

*The Church Street Bridge will open late May, weather permitting.

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close ‘soon’, a month ahead of schedule.

The new Marshall Street bridge should open in January, 2020.

https://www.business40nc.com/Pages/default.aspx

 

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed:  Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

 

 

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

*Check out our Facebook page for LOCAL strawberry farms!!

Local Strawberry farm locator:  https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

