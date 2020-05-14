Thursday News, MAY 14, 2020

Headline of the Morning: Study: one-third of Americans self-diagnose when they encounter a health problem. Another study indicated that about 70% of American adults consult the internet for a variety of medical information. https://www.jmir.org/2020/3/e15065/

FREE COVID-19 tests for qualifying individuals.

Testing will begin this Friday, May 15

Location: City of High Point Parking Deck

– 120 West Commerce Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260.

Appointments will be available each Friday, Saturday & Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 30, with the exception of Memorial day.

Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.

One local company is thriving – even in the middle of a pandemic.

Heritage Puzzle, a Pfafftown based jigsaw puzzle company, is shipping out puzzles at a rate the owners the Everhart family in Pfafftown have never seen. “We ship out sometimes in a day what we used to ship out in a month,” said Matt Everhart.

Customer favorites: coastal themed puzzles. BTW: Heritage Puzzle’s first puzzle was an image of the Cape Hatteras lighthouse.

Founded in 1998, Heritage Puzzle offers 250 puzzles to consumers.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market will reopen this Saturday, May 16, with some changes.

All customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

All vendors will be set up outdoors instead of inside the building.

Vendors will be spaced more than 6 feet apart (social distancing).

The market will have one-way foot traffic among the vendor tables.

NOTE: Saturday hours will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free “Graduate Dozen”?

Krispy Kreme will offer a FREE ‘Graduate Dozen’ donuts to any 2020 high school or college senior who wears his or her cap and gown or other “class of 2020” gear to a local Krispy Kreme shop. The date: May 19

You can actually purchase a “2020 Graduate Dozen” the week of May 18-24.

Krispy Kreme’s website provides a list of acceptable “class of 2020” gear.

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 2 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina is set to last thru May 22.

*The Governor’s Stay-at-Home mandate is still in place and highly recommended.

Go out if you need to! *Phase 1 ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ on the News Blog https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

Safely Re-Opening our Churches during a Pandemic

Reality: Each congregation will have to arrive at a decision about how they will reopen once ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions begin to lift.

What if your worship gathering is initially limited to no more than 10, 50 or 100 people?

What adjustments will you make to communion? Baptism?

Shaking hands and hugs in the ‘social distancing world’?

Passing the plate? Communion and offering?

Entering and exiting the building…

Children’s Church?

Cleaning and sanitizing your facilities (before, during and after each service)

What will we do with VBS (while keeping volunteers and kids safe)?

Will people be asked to wear facemasks?

Congregations will not arrive at the same conclusions about how to reopen

“We have a short time to prepare for the return of the church to the church campus. Don’t let the excitement of finally coming back together cloud your judgement or cause you to ignore the “new normal” …

suggests Ken Braddy, Jr, Director of Sunday School for LifeWay Christian Resources and a staffer at Fair Haven Baptist Church in Shelbyville, Tenn.

Check out the questions and listen to our interview on the News Blog…

Prayer Concern: Nearly 3 million more individuals nationwide filed for unemployment last week, bringing the 8-week total to 36 million Americans out of work because of the #coronavirus pandemic. Also, Federal unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic have surpassed $1 billion for North Carolinians.

Triad Goodwill hosting another ‘Virtual Job Fair’ on May 27 from 10-1pm

You can pre-register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair

Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.

Hourly sessions at 10, 11, and 12pm

FBI serves warrant, seizes phone of Senator Richard Burr

The FBI served a warrant to GOP Sen. Richard Burr as part of its investigation into his sale of stocks ahead of the market crash due to the coronavirus. The Justice Department launched an inquiry into Burr, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, and three other senators’ stock sales in March.

The CDC now recommends wearing a cloth face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19. Several retailers are now selling designer masks –

that are CDC guideline approved- based on fit and fabric type.

Retailers include: Old Navy, Disney and Vera Bradley

