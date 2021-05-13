Thursday News, May 13, 2021

Below normal temperatures. Sunny and breezy…High 68

Colonial, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, is back online as of late Wednesday. But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said. In the meantime, fuel may be harder to find in some Southeast states including North Carolina. Analysts are still suggesting that ‘panic buying’ is causing an artificial shortage.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/may/colonial-pipeline-restarts-operations-days-after-major-hack

North Carolina’s price gouging law is now in effect…

Under the law, businesses cannot ‘unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency’. Questions? Call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

Another shortage? Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces you can request!

In response to a shortage of some items, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers ONE dipping sauce cup ‘per item ordered’ at many of its U.S. restaurants.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/chick-fil-a-sauce-shortage-pandemic/36407500?fbclid=IwAR043ImOECbtFXU44kXr-p3o7E6v1hhXurNtyp9IUvEP2ylUE40aUetoRGM

Volunteers needed. Operation Christmas Child, due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, OCC needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning this Saturday, May 8 through the end of June! *Tuesday – Saturday / 9am – 9pm. Details on our Facebook page and at wbfj.fm

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm

AAA: FUEL SAVING TIPS

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption.

The Daily Drive

► Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

► Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

► Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.

Learn more on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

(Awareness Event) Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tournament

(supporting Footbridge ministries)

Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9 am – Noon

Tanglewood Park – Par 3 course

No entry fee. Lunch provided. Prizes. 336.774.3001

Tax deductible donations to Footbridge Ministries encouraged!!

https://footbridge.org/tournament