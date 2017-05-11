Thursday News, May 11, 2017

Graduations for Area Colleges & Universities

*GTCC (TONIGHT) Thurs evening @ 7pm

*UNCG this Friday at 10:00 am at the Greensboro Coliseum

*DCCC Commencement (outside) this Saturday morning (May 13) at 10am

NOTE: Bring a rain jacket or poncho. No umbrellas…

*NC A&T: Sat morning (starting at 8:30am) at the Greensboro Coliseum

*Wake Forest University: Monday morning (May 15) 9am at Hearn Plaza

How does YOUR favorite grocer stack up?

Market Force polled nearly 13,000 Americans in March, asking them to rate their most recent grocery store experience and the likelihood that they would recommend that store to others. Here are some of the observations…

*Publix Super Markets has tied for the top spot in this survey.

*Publix Stores are ‘Cleanest’ and fastest checkout speeds.

Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the country and has been named to Fortune’s 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ every year since the list’s inception

*Trader Joe’s Cashiers are ‘Most Courteous’

*Harris Teeter and ALDI fared well in the rankings, while Walmart landed at the bottom in all categories but one.

Interesting: ‘Circular Use’ is way up? Despite the rise of grocery Hi-tech, we still love our printed circulars. In fact, 82% of us use ‘circulars’ at least weekly.

Nearly one-quarter shop at a specific grocer because of their circular promotions.

More findings: https://goo.gl/FlNLSg

“Stamp Out Hunger”

The 25th annual national Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happening this Saturday, May 13th. All you have to do is leave a bag or two of non-perishable food items by your mailbox before your letter carrier’s normal pickup time. Get more details: http://www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us

RECALL: Publix is recalling its ‘Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip’ because the product could contain small glass fragments.

The dip was sold at stores in 5 states including North Carolina.

If you purchased the dip, you can return it for a full refund.

https://goo.gl/onhbXf

NEW: North Carolina NAACP President Rev. William Barber (age 53) will step down as state chapter president next month. The Wilmington Journal.

Unique Mother’s Day Gift??

“Easy 1-2-3 Art” helps you to take that favorite photo and convert it to a do it yourself ‘paint-by-number’. Made in America. Easy 1-2-3 Art: https://goo.gl/8SEJwe