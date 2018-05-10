Thursday News, May 10, 2018

Update: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system is cancelling classes next Wednesday (May 16), the day thousands of educators from across the state are expected to gather in Raleigh. *Technically Wednesday will be an optional work day for all employees. Some teachers will visit state legislators on the first day of the 2018 General Assembly session to ask for better pay and working conditions, and for more spending and resources to go toward their students. http://www.journalnow.com/

NEW: Three Americans who were detained in North Korea arrived back in the U.S. early this morning. The men were actually released on Wednesday as a gesture of goodwill in advance of an unprecedented summit between leaders of the US and North Korea.

*Prayer Concern: American pastor Andrew Brunson (originally from Black Mountain, NC) will remain in a Turkish prison until his next court hearing scheduled on July 16. Brunson faces up to 35 years in prison in Turkey for what many believe are unjust charges. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics

FREE skin cancer screening TODAY

TODAY (May 10) from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Medical Plaza on Country Club, located at 4618 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.

Hosted by dermatologists with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

No appointment is necessary and parking is free. www.wakehealth.edu

Update: Good News for local tornado survivors

Survivors in Guilford and Rockingham counties with property damage or loss from the April 15 tornado and severe storms may now register for disaster assistance with (FEMA). Register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Coach Roger Lail of Parkland has to look back almost two decades to find a season where the ladies softball team had successes comparable to this year. Despite a 15-5 loss to #19 South Iredell in the first round of the State playoffs at home Wednesday, #14 Parkland still made many milestones. It was the first season since 1999 that the Mustangs made (and hosted) a Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference tournament championship appearance, and more than 10 years since the team finished with a double-digit winning record. www.journalnow.com/sports/prepzone

Wake Forest women’s golf team is going to Oklahoma to compete in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. The Deacons defeated the Clemson Tigers in a one-hole playoff Wednesday to earn the Tallahassee Regional’s final spot in the NCAA championship. www.journalnow.com

Fill a bag. Help needy families.

Don’t forget to place a bag of healthy non-perishable food items at or near your mailbox this Saturday. The National Association of Letter Carriers is once again hosting their annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive this Saturday (May 12).

NOTE: Place your items outside ahead of your mail carrier stopping by!! www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us

Mother’s Day is this Sunday

Though the best deals on cards and wrapping can be found at the dollar store, that special (traditional) store bought gift can be a little more tricky.

If DIY gifts aren’t your thing, Clark Howard has listed over 40 gift ideas for mom that offer significant savings! Remember to comparison shop to ensure you’re getting the best deal. But, don’t delay — the best deals often sell out fast!

Note that these deals could sell out or change price at any time, and the standard shipping cutoff is May 6 or sooner, depending on the retailer. Select in-store pickup where available to get the deals quicker and avoid shipping fees!

Free (or inexpensive) Mother’s Day Gifts

Unique ideas for that special mom that won’t cost you a dime!

Making all the meals

Kids showing kindness to each other

Thoughtful hand written letters

Togetherness

Taking Pictures

Mother’s Day Gifts That Won’t Cost You A Penny

50 DIY Mother’s Day Crafts that mom will Treasure Forever

Event: Winston-Salem Dash hosting the ‘Down East’ Wood ducks (based in Kinston)

‘Mother’s Day Special’ this Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ball Park First pitch at 2pm.

*Lowes Foods Family Sunday, children who are 12 and under will receive a free bag of popcorn and free access to our Kids Zone! Also, two Dash players will sign autographs on the concourse before the game.

*DASH Special: Mother’s Day package includes All-You-Can-Eat Carolina Plan and a pink Dash hat (for $18 per person)!

*Kids Run the Bases (hosted by New Balance Winston-Salem). www.wsdash.com

(MON) Trail Life Troop 942, a Christian alternative to Boy Scouts, is having

an Informational meeting this Monday evening, May 14 @ 7pm

Location of the info meetings: Calvary Day School Cafeteria in Winston-Salem

Contact: Troop Master Alan Causey (336) 575-9069 www.traillife942.com

Honoring the brave men and women in uniform who ‘protect and serve’

National Police Week (May 13 – 19, 2018)

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is this Tuesday, May 15

Remembering law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.