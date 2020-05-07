Thursday News, MAY 07, 2020

Allergy Alert for the Triad: Grass Pollen count HIGH.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/winston-salem-nc/27101/allergies-weather/329824

National Day of Prayer

PRAY FOR AMERICA: SEVEN CENTERS OF INFLUENCE IN OUR NATION

Government

Military

Media

Business

Education

The Church

Family

There will be a 2-hour (virtual) National Day of Prayer Broadcast tonight (8pm-10pm)

LIVESTREAM https://www.facebook.com/natlprayer/ https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/

Traffic Update: High Point

The intersection of N. Main Street and Lexington Avenue should be back open next week (around May 13?). The intersection – that has blocked for the past five months – was supposed to have lasted into the late summer or early fall.

https://hpenews.com/news/15378/key-intersection-should-open-next-week/

Happy (virtual) Graduation Day to our Class of 2020!

Forsyth Tech: Virtual Commencement will begin at 5 p.m. today (May 7)

Watch LIVE on their YouTube channel https://youtu.be/rxekqwHW6II

DCCC: Virtual Commencement ceremony happening Friday (May 8) at 6:30pm.

Watch LIVE: DavidsonCCC.edu/grad

Old Hickory Council, BSA is hosting a virtual food drive this month to support local hunger relief organizations. Thank you, Crew 940 Kville for selecting the Kernersville Food Pantry of Crisis Control Ministry! #NeighborsHelpingNeighbors

What about area High School graduation ceremonies?

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is expected to announce next week what high school graduation ceremonies will look like during this time of social distancing.

*In Davie County, school officials expected to make a decision next week as well.

*Stokes County polled its seniors, giving them a number of options on what they wanted for a graduation ceremony. About 75% of the voting seniors want to postpone a commencement ceremony until Aug. 1, which would depend on state and local authorities granting permission for such a ceremony.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-to-announce-decision-on-graduation-davie-county-decision-expected-as

Traffic Alert: Re-paving along Salem Parkway (Bus 40) continues…

Crews are putting down the final layer of asphalt over several weeks to avoid road closures. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salem-parkway-final-paving-starts-this-week/

The City of New York is Charging Samaritan’s Purse Income Tax After the Charity Worked there for Free? Samaritan’s Purse workers were on the ground, setting up a 68-bed field hospital right after receiving the call, and now they’re being held financially liable for their goodwill. Well there is law…

“If you work in New York state for more than 14 days, you have to pay income tax.’

Asked about the backlash, Franklin Graham told Faithwire they were there “to save lives” and not “argue with people.” “Everybody in the city of New York knows about the tent hospital. We were there in Jesus’ name,” he said. “It’s given us the opportunity to magnify His name in the middle of a crisis.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/new-york-is-charging-samaritan-rsquo-s-purse-income-tax-after-the-charity-worked-for-free

With the Governor outlining Phase ONE of loosening restrictions in NC…

beginning this Friday (May 8) at 5pm.

Hanes Mall is set to re-open this Saturday morning at 11am with some businesses preparing to receive customers. Mall officials saying that they “will begin to update our website with the list of tenants that are open over the next few days. Updates at https://www.shophanesmall.com/content/covid-19-updates

Labrador retriever topping that list of most popular dogs in America (again!) according to the American Kennel Club .

German shepherds, golden retrievers, and French bulldogs also made the top ten!

Labradors are cited as great pets due to their friendliness, stable temperament, athleticism and versatility, as well as their ability to be easily and well trained.

https://www.today.com/pets/labrador-retriever-named-most-popular-dog-america-29th-year-t180617?fbclid=IwAR1nSrjHnz0990xvHG2lBUitsXcgTvwrZwmZUE59ewsZM4298mpB3Zo7K3o

Greensboro businessman Louis DeJoy will be the new head of the

U.S. Postal Service. https://myfox8.com/news/greensboro-businessman-louis-dejoy-named-new-postmaster-general/

Wake Forest stand out Olivier Sarr will finish out his college basketball career at Kentucky. Sarr announced the commitment to Kentucky on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sarr isn’t a graduate transfer, so he’ll have to apply for a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play next season. Sarr spent his first three seasons at Wake Forest.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/olivier-sarr-commits-to-kentucky-as-transfer-closes-book-on-wake-forest-career/