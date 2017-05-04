Thursday News, May 04, 2017

National Day of Prayer 2017

Theme: Hear Us. Forgive Us. Heal Us! For Your Great Name’s Sake!

*Daniel 9:19 “Local events: https://goo.gl/1mhhYR

Distracted Driving: What is the 3-second rule?

Experts tell us that most crashes happen in about 3 seconds.

So if you are distracted by your phone or friends or are speeding, you might start this crash avoidance sequence too late. *Distraction was a key factor in 58% of crashes involving drivers ages 16 to 19. Teen Driver Source: https://goo.gl/aLzQHP

Locate a 'strawberry farm' near you

The NC Strawberry Association is a non-profit working to promote strawberry production and marketing. www.NCStrawberry.com https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc

Youth Sports Equipment Exchange Consignment Sale

Hosted by the Student Ministries @ Mount Tabor UMC (Winston-Salem)

Happening this Saturday (May 6) from 8am to Noon

This is a great opportunity to purchase some gently used sports equipment at a reasonable price! Contact: Kara Harvey at 336-765-5561 https://goo.gl/NJX4DV

(Looking ahead) Free Skin Cancer Screening

Dermatologists with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will offer free skin cancer screenings on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30pm til 7:30pm at Medical Plaza on Country Club (4618 Country Club Road) in Winston-Salem.

*No appointment is necessary and parking is free.

BTW: Although skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, males and people over the age of 40 are at an increased risk. http://www.wakehealth.edu/

100 years of Cheer: Cheerwine is throwing a legendary anniversary celebration.

Location: Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ will take place from noon to 8pm on Saturday, May 20 in downtown Salisbury on North Main Street.

The 100 year bash will celebrate “all things Carolina” with an N.C. BBQ competition, local food, independent bands and more. https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

Details…

Free Cheerwine and commemorative koozies.

Limited edition Cheerwine merchandise available for purchase starting at noon (limited quantities of commemorative Cheerwine signs and other items).

Live music from Time Sawyer, Gyth Rigdon, Empire Brass, Acoustic Syndicate and Room Full of Blues.

People’s Choice BBQ Competition (from noon-2 p.m.) with Hog Heaven Barbecue, NC Ribs on Wheels, Rocky Top BBQ, Boone’s Barbeque, Smoke & Go BBQ and Sonny’s BBQ. Attendees can sample BBQ from each team and vote for their favorites. https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

