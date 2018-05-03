Thursday News, May 03, 2018

Today is the National Day of Prayer

Theme: “Unity – Pray for America” “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace” Ephesians 4:3

Prayer brings UNITY. Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God’s image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go. http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/

Final few days of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period which ends this Saturday May 5th @ 1pm.

Sample Ballot info online. Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search

*Click on your full name

*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem hosting its annual Used Book Salem – Today through Saturday (May 3 til May 5)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building

Free Parking and FREE Admission. Enter at Gate 5, off Deacon Blvd

www.shepherdscenter.org/used-book-sale-1/

Thursday + Friday (May 3+4) from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 5, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

(Event) Celebrating all things Scottish and Irish

Historic Bethabara Park is hosting their annual Highland Games

This Saturday (May 5) from 10am to 4pm. FREE Admission and parking.

Shuttles will be available from parking areas to the main festival activities.

BTW: At around 10:30 a.m., more than ten Scottish bagpipe bands will lead a ‘Clan Parade’ to open the Games. Questions? Call 336-924-8191 www.historicbethabara.org

Note: Because of the large crowds expected, please leave your pets at home. The event is rain or shine.

*Bethbara, the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina, was founded in 1753

and is considered the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering

This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm

Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future. https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/

May is Strawberry Month in North Carolina

FACT: The North Carolina Strawberry industry generates over $26 million dollars in farm income to our state. And ‘berry season’ is here!

*Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

The 2018 pick-your-own strawberry season is here. So get your buckets ready…

Please know that conditions (such as weather and berry availability) may change whether or not a farm is open for closed. As always, you probably should call before you go. Locations and contact info from triadmomsonmain.com on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

http://triadmomsonmain.com/my-blog/triad-area-strawberry-picking/

*NC Strawberry Association farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/

Former Winston-Salem Police Chief Barry Rountree won the Winston-Salem Foundation Award – the foundation’s highest honor, for his work with the Winston-Salem Police Foundation. The nonprofit police foundation supports efforts to build trust between the police department and the community, especially young people.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/rountree-receives-winston-salem-foundation-s-top-award/article_0d853814-c23c-5f38-a65d-61011c18dece.html

For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America’s flagship program has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. With GIRLS soon entering the ranks, the group says that iconic name will change. The new name: Scouts BSA.

The name change will take effect February 2019.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/with-girls-joining-the-ranks-boy-scouts-plan-a-name/article_b9c6c421-0dd0-5407-abf1-7378a8777138.html

Price Hike? Some of our favorite breakfast foods — like Cheerios and Jimmy Dean sausage — are about to get more expensive. The reason: increased shipping costs. The coming wave of price increases will put an end to a period of food deflation that dates back to 2016. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/breakfast-foods-more-expensive-cheerios-jimmy-dean-sausage/

Question: How many times have you gotten into the back seat of a Lyft or Uber and put on your seat belt? A new study says that most of us do not buckle up in the back seat.

The findings: Four out of five adult back-seat passengers admit to not buckling up on short trips or when using a taxi or ride-sharing service, according to a recent survey by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Many people believe that when it comes to cars, the back seat is safer than the front seat.

FACT: Seat belt use in the US has reached 90%, the highest level since the federal government began regular national surveys in 1994. But those numbers haven’t translated to the back seat. https://clark.com/cars/back-seat-seatbelt-safety-uber-lyft/