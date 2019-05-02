Thursday News, May 02, 2019

Sneak Peak to the Weekend: Scattered showers

Saturday: 50/50 chance of showers (maybe a thunderstorm)…High 85

Sunday: Partly sunny. A shower possible…High 78

(TODAY) National Day of Prayer

“Love one another, just as I have loved you” John 13:34

Check out the 7 prayer areas on the News Blog: https://nationaldayofprayer.org/

The Golden Rule? Mike Johnson (R-LA) is spearheading efforts towards unity in Congress by co-chairing the ‘Honor and Civility Caucus’ with Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL).

“It’s a bipartisan effort to just get members (of Congress) to talk to each other, and basically follow the ‘Golden Rule’ to treat one another with dignity and respect as fellow Americans,” says Johnson. -CBN News

-One of the most impactful teachings of Jesus, the Golden Rule can be found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke.

“In everything, then, do to others as you would have them do to you.

For this is the essence of the Law and the Prophets.” Matthew 7:12 Berean Study Bible

Best Sunscreens of 2019: Protect your skin against the sun’s damaging UV rays using Consumer Report’s annual ratings of dozens of sun protection products.

Check out the BEST OF list on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.consumerreports.org/sunscreens/best-sunscreens-of-the-year/

Shepherd’s Center: Annual used book sale thru Saturday (May 2, 3 + 4)

Location: Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free. Parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard.

May 2 + 3 = 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / May 4 = 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INFO: 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

Target: ‘Car seat trade-in event’ through this Saturday (May 4)

Target stores will accept and recycle your old car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats. Just turn them in at Guest Services. In exchange for the old car seat, customers will get a coupon (20% off) for “a new car seat, stroller or select baby home gear. The coupons good thru May 11.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/05/target-car-seat-trade-event-returns-april-22/3381506002/?fbclid=IwAR2ZoMdza9kj-eWK4qQxg4hHZnov4H7Ew-EQdrtr_-qSY4t9Ce0E1A493ZQ

The NC Senate voted Tuesday evening to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of SB 359 – the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Governor Cooper vetoed the bill on April 18, along with issuing a statement in which he called the bill “needless” and “an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients.”

The veto override acquired the necessary three-fifths majority of present and voting Senators, with 30 voting in favor and 20 voting against the measure. Thank you to Senator Don Davis (D-Greene), the only Democrat to vote in favor of the override. The bill now heads to the House, where once again it needs a three-fifths majority of members present and voting to pass. Should SB 359 pass the House, it will become law over the objection of Governor Cooper.

ACTION: Take a Stand for Life by visiting NC Family’s Action Center to email your representatives and urge them to stand with their Senate colleagues in overriding Governor Cooper’s veto of SB 359.

https://secure2.convio.net/ncfpc/site/SPageNavigator/action_home.html;jsessionid=00000000.app20112a?NONCE_TOKEN=11B6A53451EB98F0E077802C42615C9B

Prayers please: A celebration of life service for Deputy Matt Higgins will be held this Friday afternoon (2pm) at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church.

Matt lost his battle with a rare bladder cancer around noon on Tuesday surrounded by his family. Matt was 35 years old.

Matt was a 2001 graduate of West Davidson High School and was employed with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department, K-9 Unit. www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

*In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Helping Higgins, Go Fund Me Page to cover medical expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/helping-higgins

Dave & Buster’s inside Hanes Mall will officially open on May 13th.

The Twin City RibFest has run its course.

Organizers of the annual Twin City RibFest in Winston-Salem (normally held in June) thanking vendors and participants for a ‘great’ run. www.journalnow.com

Little Richard’s Barbeque will take over the former Five Points Restaurant building at 109 South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. The restaurant, which should open in August, will feature mostly the same menu as the other Little Richard’s restaurants…

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/little-richard-s-to-open-in-former-five-points-spot/article_68f21dbb-6ccc-50ee-9b77-8ab96e49a9ab.html

Starbucks is bringing back its S’mores Frappuccino to its summer menu.

A grande size S’mores Frappuccino has 67 grams of sugar and 12 grams of saturated fat… or the equivalent of 6 glazed donuts

Some things you can do to lower the calorie count is to choose a tall size and go for 2% or nonfat milk instead of whole. Starbucks also offers almond and coconut milk for its dairy-sensitive customers,

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/starbuckss-smores-frappuccino-equivalent-6-155500189.html

Here’s something to cross off your travel bucket list:

A walk across (one) of the longest pedestrian suspension bridges in the US.

The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains and opens to the public on May 17.

If you’re afraid of heights, you might want to steer clear.

The bridge has glass-floor panels in the middle that allow you to see the ground 140 feet below. The chairlift to the bridge costs $15 per adult and $12 per child.

Visitors will be able to take Instagram-worthy photos and soak up the view of downtown Gatlinburg and the surrounding Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/gatlinburg-suspension-bridge-trnd/index.html

Traffic Update: Bus 40 Project (Winston-Salem)

Another Bridge re-opening

The Main Street bridge over Business 40 is back open now.