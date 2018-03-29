Thursday News, March 29, 2018

H oly Week Timeline: Today is Maundy Thursday Jesus and the Disciples preparing for Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…

Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our WBFJ social media sites!

Today National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

President Trump signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act in 2017.

*The Department of Defense held a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam “Wall” in Washington, DC

(TODAY, Mar 29) Starbucks: Half off espresso drinks 3pm til closing

The catch? You have to be a Starbucks Rewards member. starbucks.com/HappyHour

Faith-based films at the box office

“I Can Only Imagine” + “Paul, Apostle of Christ”

(New this weekend) GOD’S NOT DEAD (3): A LIGHT IN DARKNESS is a powerful reminder that in all circumstances, we are called to be a light for Jesus to a world in desperate need of hope. In theaters nationwide on Good Friday https://godsnotdead.pureflix.com/

Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice – like WBFJ – through this Saturday (Mar 31). Details on our social media sites, and Thank You!!

Top Dogs: Americans still love Labrador retrievers

Labs remain the country’s most popular purebred dog for a 27th year.

German shepherds and golden retrievers round out the top 3 spots in the latest American Kennel Club rankings. Cracking the Top 10 for the first time: French bulldogs and German shorthaired pointers…

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/french-bulldogs-labrador-retrievers-top-us-dog-breeds/

Disturbing Barna finding: Only half of regular churchgoing Christians are aware of “the Great Commission”. *Matthew 28:18-20 is the most well-known biblical record of the famous final words from Jesus calling believers to “go and make disciples of all nations.” https://www.barna.com/research/half-churchgoers-not-heard-great-commission/

Find out more about “Making a positive first impression” from Job Coach Randy Wooden on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. *Actually there are three phases of the first impression: written, verbal, and the actual job interview.

Randy Wooden is the Director, of the Professional Center by Goodwill (WS)

Also, some Free events upcoming…

“First Impressions 101” next Wednesday, April 4th from 8:30am til noon

“Artificial Intelligence – Panel Discussion” on May 2 from 8:30am til noon

You will need to pre-register at (336) 464-0516. www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

PRAISE: Doctors are ‘amazed’ at the latest medical report for Evangelist Luis Palau who has been battling Stage 4 lung cancer over the past 2 months.

“The medical team reiterated that (Luis’) chemo treatment was only expected to slow the growth of his tumors. They never expected the treatment to actually reverse the growth. Everyone is very encouraged and praising the Lord for the wonderful news.” Update from Kevin Palau (Luis’ son)…

All tumors had shrunk by one-third!

No new growth of the tumors whatsoever.

All fluid around the lungs was resolved.

Blood work looked good.

All tested levels looked normal.

Check out the medical report and please continue to pray for him and his family.

http://www.palau.org/luishealth

Today (THURS) is opening day for the ‘Boys of Summer’

For the first time since 1968, Major League Baseball will start the season with every one of its teams scheduled to play on Opening Day — weather permitting. (One exception: Nationals-Reds was rained out).

Are you registered to vote? Need to make changes to your voter information?

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Reminder: Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.

Easter fun stats: $2.6 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.

Total Easter-related spending expected $18.2 Billion dollars or $150 per person

Over half of us (59%) will eat the EARS first on our chocolate bunnies

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” on NBC Easter Sunday night (8pm)

This live musical spectacular ‘based’ on the groundbreaking rock opera from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” stars John Legend, Alice Cooper and Sara Bareilles. Originally conceived as a concept album that hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, the show eventually made its way to the stage in 1971.

*Set during the final week of Jesus’ life, the story is told from the perspective of infamous betrayer Judas Iscariot… NBC Easter Sunday night 8-10:15pm ET

https://www.nbc.com/jesus-christ-superstar?nbc=1