Thursday News, March 28, 2019  

Verne Hill Mar 28, 2019  

Temporary Visitor Restrictions at all area hospitals to be lifted on Friday morning at 7am. Reminder: Anyone coming to an area hospital (to visit) should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients.

NOTE: You can STOP the spread of flu by practicing good hand hygiene and staying home from school or work if experiencing fever.

BTW: The visitor restrictions for children age 12 and under have been in place since Feb. 8 to help control the spread of flu.  www.journalnow.com

 

DIY ‘Chocolate Bunnies’ at IKEA?  It is true.  The Swedish-founded home furnishings store is putting the DIY in our Easter baskets with a self-assembly chocolate bunny for Spring.  The Vårkänsla Milk Chocolate Self-Assembly Bunny has three parts, so it’s much easier to put it together over that IKEA dresser or coffee table.

It’s being touted as the “most fun thing to assemble for $4.29”.  J

https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/a26909804/ikea-varkansla-milk-chocolate-self-assembly-bunny/

 

Check out the cool article in the Winston-Salem Journal about the latest tech support at Reagan High School – a mobile phone SOLOR charging tower…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cellphone-charging-is-a-science-lesson-at-reagan-thanks-to/article_7e11cb70-7dfc-515c-8e96-4f7c5876a7a2.html

 

Need tax preparation help? 

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Services are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 15 on at the Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive…

*Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

No appointments. Counselors will be available -first come, first served basis.

For more information: aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/looking-for-help-during-tax-season/article_ba3e8188-3978-58a4-9b2e-e153d6cacc0e.html

 

Forsyth Creek Week continues through the weekend (March 31)

*Check out the News Blog for the Forsyth Creek Week Calendar of Events and the special Home Schoolers field trip section.   http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/calendar  

*Operation Medicine Drop events happen all this week in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. Don’t flush unwanted medicines down the toilet. You’ll also make your house safer by preventing accidental poisonings and drug abuse.  http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/operation-medicine-drop

 

MLB: Baseball is back! The 2019 Major League Baseball season cranks up in earnest today, with all 30 teams in action.

*The Braves at Philadelphia…The Nationals hosting the Mets…Boston Red Sox vs Seattle

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/03/28/trump-michigan-sweet-16-march-madness-mlb-college-admissions-scandal/3288304002/

 

March Madness resumes: Sweet 16 matchups for Thursday and Friday

The NCAA men’s college basketball tournament resumes Thursday with the first half of the Sweet 16.   No. 1 Gonzaga battles No. 4 Florida State at 7:09 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon faces No. 1 Virginia in the nightcap at 9:57 p.m.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/03/28/trump-michigan-sweet-16-march-madness-mlb-college-admissions-scandal/3288304002/

Friday Games of interest…

UNC vs Auburn at 7:29pm    /     Duke vs Virginia Tech at 9:39pm

 

NC-DMV Special Hours…

Starting in 2020, federal agencies will enforce tougher security standards at airport check-ins, federal buildings and military installations.

REAL IDs will make it easier to pass through certain security checkpoints.

To help in getting that Real ID, the NC-DMV is opening on specific Saturdays…

*This Saturday (March 30) in Kernersville from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: North Main Crossing Driver License Office

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx?term=North+Main+Crossing&type=license

April 27 – East Greensboro Driver License Office on Market Street / 8am-4pm

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx?term=East+Greensboro&type=license

*You will be able to convert your current driver license or ID cards to REAL IDs or complete an express service such as a renewal, duplicate or get an ID card.

To see when a REAL ID day is coming to your area, and learn which documents to bring with you, visit NCREALID.gov.    NCDOT.gov.

 

 

The state House cleared Wednesday a bill that would give public schools more flexibility in when their calendar year begins.  House Bill 79 would allow public school systems statewide to align their calendars with local community colleges, which typically start a week earlier than public schools.  *You may remember a 2004 law passed that delayed the start of public schools by up to three weeks, in an effort to allow families to spend more time at North Carolina’s beaches.

The majority of community colleges start no earlier than Aug. 15.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/local/school-calendar-bill-clears-n-c-house-by–/article_918f4be9-655b-5f88-a61e-848bf8af8c4e.html

 

Public Safety: An N.C. House bill cleared the first step Wednesday toward requiring all sheriffs in North Carolina to work with U.S. I-C-E enforcement to detain people suspected of living in the country illegally in local jails.  The bill would compel sheriffs, with some exceptions, to fulfill ICE detainer requests used to hold suspects up to 48 hours.   The bill includes a provision that if sheriffs don’t comply, they could be hit with fines of up to $25,500 a day.  House Bill 370 must clear the House State and Local Government, and Rules and Operations committees before going to the House floor.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/local/this-n-c-bill-would-require-sheriffs-to-work-with/article_6bc09807-31e3-5164-9651-10473ae25431.html

 

 

You Can Now Rent a Wedding Bouncy Castle For Your Big Day?

Not only are bouncy houses just fun in general, but this one can be decorated with flowers, linen with splashes of color and serve as a pretty, interactive backdrop for pictures. If you’re not going ultra traditional with your nuptials, this is totally for you.

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a26613298/rent-wedding-bouncy-castle/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

