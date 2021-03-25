Thursday News, March 25, 2021

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County. ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening today through Sunday (March 28). Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more. Enjoy lots of virtual workshops along with limited in-person events.

Easter Sunday is April 4. Speaking of Easter Sunday, many grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers are giving their employees a much-needed (and well-deserved) day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak. Here is a list of the companies that will close for Easter Sunday, as well as ones that will remain open. https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/stores-closed-on-easter-sunday.html?fbclid=IwAR1CTgxbvKyG5mr8Cm7kJyfvhUNAkm8jAwjgG7NVtPCe6QFBOddiQZ19zXw

UPDATE: Winston-Salem State University will hold in person graduation ceremonies this May. Graduate students will get their degrees on May 20 (6pm) at the Williams Auditorium on campus. WSSU will hold two ceremonies for undergraduates May 21 at the DASH ballpark (at 9am and 6pm).

The May ceremonies will be open to spring 2021 graduates as well as students who completed their degrees in the summer and fall semesters in 2020.

Next year’s school calendar (for WS/FC schools) will look different…

The upcoming school calendar (2021-22) recently approved by the

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board will include a week off at Thanksgiving and fewer days off in the middle of the week. Under the new calendar, teachers will return on Aug. 16, 2021. Students will return on Aug. 23, 2021.

Taking the grand tour. Former Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen took a tour of Samaritan’s Purse facilities in North Wilkesboro on Wednesday (March 24).

This was the former vice president’s first visit to our state since leaving office.

On hold for now. The racing season at Bowman Gray Stadium will NOT begin on April 17 as originally announced. “It’s not about the capacity; it’s about the social distancing,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of races at Bowman Gray.

50% of employees surveyed in the US plan to look for another job in 2021, leading to huge employee turnover. Our ‘job coach’ Randy Wooden , director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the upcoming Job Turnover Tsunami…

UPDATE: The Biden administration has extended the ACA Healthcare Marketplace enrollment by an additional 3 months. Now through August 15, 2021.

The change will allow Americans more time to take advantage of benefits granted through the Covid relief law — including increased federal subsidies to reduce premiums.

Additional easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Beginning this Friday at 5pm, some places in North Carolina will be able to open at 100% capacity, including museums, aquariums, retail businesses and salons.

Some entertainment venues can increase to 50%.

*Everyone should still adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines

*Executive Order No. 204 goes into effect at 5pm Friday through April 30, 2021 at 5pm.

“Extreme role-playing?”

Randolph County residents have been advised by army officials that they could see suspicious-looking military activity and vehicles over the next few weeks. The exercise is part of Special Forces training that’ll be staged across 24 counties, including Guilford, Davidson, Rowan and Randolph counties. The exercises will take place from Mar. 26 through Apr. 9 and resemble extreme role-playing.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/robin-sage-unconventional-warfare-exercise-being-held-in-randolph-several-other-nc-counties/83-2fd2e61a-b891-4f8a-ab54-3c8a301dfd14