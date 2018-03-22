Thursday News, March 22, 2018

RECALL: Nearly half-a-million dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde are being recalled because they may NOT work properly. The issue is a yellow cap that could be covering one of two sensors inside the smoke alarm during the manufacturing process – compromising its ability to detect smoke. Models PI2010 and PI9010 are being recalled. Kidde advises consumers to not take apart the alarm. Call the company for a replacement. Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 http://www.kidde.com

http://myfox8.com/2018/03/21/smoke-alarm-recall-nearly-half-a-million-might-not-alert-consumers-of-fire/

Last week Toys R Us announced the closing of all of its U.S. stores after six months in bankruptcy. Key things to know about Toys R Us’ liquidation sale which starts today (March 22) *All sales are final.

*If you have a Toys “R” Us gift card you must use it before April 20…

*When will you find the best deals? Typically a week after the sale starts, when most items remaining drop to 50% off. But you won’t find the hottest toys (Playstations, Apple products, American Girl dolls, etc) after the first few days.

What about “Babies R Us”?

*Is Babies R Us closing? For now, yes. Babies R Us may stay open IF a buyer steps forward. Rumors have Amazon buying some Babies R Us and top performing Toys R Us stores, but nothing is confirmed yet.

*What about the Babies R Us gift registry? That will stay open until the stores close, but parents of newborns may want to start a new registry somewhere else. https://www.wcpo.com/money/consumer/dont-waste-your-money/9-things-to-know-about-toys-r-us-closing-sale?page=2

Toys R Us closing leaving thousands of families in limbo?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/they-opened-a-registry-at-babies-r-us-now-these-parents-to-be-are-in-liquidation-limbo/2018/03/21/0c44e8c4-2c78-11e8-b0b0-f706877db618_story.html?utm_term=.26a75459f7f1

This week is National Poison Prevention Week

Fact: Accidental poisoning is the biggest cause of unintentional injury in the US.

*60% of accidental poisonings involve medications…

*Experts recommend storing all medicines and other toxic products up high…

*Also, dispose of unwanted medications and other hazardous products properly.

If you suspect someone has ingested something poisonous,

call the Poison Help Hotline at 800-222-1222 (available 24-7)

Medicine Drop events in the Triad…

TODAY: High Point police will be at the Publix on N. Main Street in High Point from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon (March 22) collecting unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. SOURCE: High Point Enterprise

(Saturday, March 24) Winston-Salem Hosted by the WS Police Department.

Officers will be available at several locations from 3pm – 6pm

collecting unwanted or expired pharmaceutical pills Saturday afternoon.

Items that will be accepted are pills, blister packs, and pharmaceutical powders. Question? Call 336-403-8193

http://www.cityofws.org/News/ID/20614/Operation-Medicine-Drop-Event-on-March-24

Caregiver Stress is REAL.

If you (or you know someone) that provides financial, relational, physical or emotional support to someone (young or old) who is unable to live independently, there is help. Learn how to be compassionate without the burn out. Learn more about the risks of being a ‘good Samaritan’ and then how to avoid the overwhelming stress from Dwight Bain – Nationally Certified Counselor and Certified Leadership Coach. More info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

http://lifeworksgroup.blogspot.com/2018/02/caregiver-stress-is-real.html

Tips to add compassionate care to the Caregivers you know…

Send cards and handwritten notes – Make visits to the hospital or nursing home – Send flowers or small gifts – Provide food and occasionally an entire meal – Volunteer to be a driver (transportation) – Entertain children or other family members – Shop for needed items – Set aside time for regular reading aloud – Take walks and do other outdoor activities – Offer to do laundry and housecleaning – Be a willing and attentive listener – Extend emotional and physical affection – Provide financial assistance – Pray for someone in a crisis and ask others to join you in providing spiritual support for those in great need.

Vehicle Break-ins in Greensboro: College Hill CrossFit was one of three gyms targeted in a string of break-ins in Greensboro earlier in the week, including CrossFit Versatile on Park Terrace and 8More Fitness on Guilford College Road. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

http://myfox8.com/2018/03/21/surveillance-video-shows-thieves-in-string-of-greensboro-car-break-ins/

Alert: Orbitz (the travel site), one of its older websites may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of close to 880,000 people who made purchases online between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.

Orbitz (who is now owned by Expedia) is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/technology/

A celebration of life service for Hubert Leonard, former Mayor of Thomasville, is set for this afternoon (2pm) at Unity United Methodist Church in Thomasville.

Leonard passed away on Monday. He was 94 years young…

The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45pm prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Unity United Methodist Church and Hospice of Davidson County. www.jcgreenandsons.com