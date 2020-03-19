Thursday News, March 19, 2020

First full day of SPRING this Friday (March 20)

Please continue to PRAY for all of our leaders during this trying time of uncertainty.

THURSDAY: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina = 97

CDC: Nationwide there are 7,087 coronavirus cases in US and 75 deaths.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC: Highly recommended, NO gatherings of 10 or more people thru the end of March.

*Avoid any UNNESSARY travel. Work from home. Only buy what you really NEED…

UPDATE: Walmart is adjusting operating hours for all of its US stores.

The new hours will be 7am to 8:30pm.

The move will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. *Walmart stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

NOTE for senior citizens: TUESDAY mornings (From March 24 thru April 28), Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.

Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time

https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/18/latest-walmart-store-changes-to-support-associates-and-customers

NEW: Belk and J.C. Penney announced they are closing all stores —

Belk until March 30 and J.C. Penney until April 2.

Dillard’s shopping hours have been altered: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon – Sat and to noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Officials with Hanes Mall saying that they will remain open for now…

https://www.journalnow.com/business/belk-j-c-penney-among-retailers-closing-doors-temporarily-in/

Kernersville Chick-fil-A has temporarily closed after an employee has shown symptoms of coronavirus. -Facebook press release

Main Street Baptist Church in Kernersville sent out an email to parents and staff Wednesday saying they were informed that a parent of a child who goes to their day care tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. FOX 8

CHRISTMAS IN MARCH? As more people spend more time at home, Hallmark plans to run a Christmas movie marathon to help ease the nation’s social isolation.

The Hallmark Christmas movie marathon starts this Friday (March 20)

It starts on Friday March 20 at 12 p.m. and ends on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

https://www.etonline.com/event/hallmark-channel

REMINDER…

CDC: Simple things to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

#1 thing: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

*Stay home when you are sick. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html

Update from the 2020 Census: Beginning today (March 19), The 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1, 2020, in support of guidance on what we can all do to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Fill out the US Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. You can also respond by phone or mail. DETAILS: www.2020Census.gov

NEW: High Point Market announces smaller, 3-day market in June

The Spring High Point Market will be reduced to three days – June 12-14.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/high-point-market-announces-new-dates-in-june-for-a/article

Healthy blood donors needed.

Here’s the good news: Donating blood is a safe process.

If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center

650 Coliseum Drive

Daily hours: 8am – 7pm

Weekend hours: 10:30am – 3pm

DETAILS: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Wednesday that the city will contribute $1 million dollars to local non-profits to help people affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The United Way of Forsyth County and The Winston-Salem Foundation will administer the fund. app.mobilecause.com/vf/COVID19Forsyth.

Temporary Meals on Wheels volunteers needed ASAP in Davidson County.

Due to the fact that most Meals on Wheels volunteers are in elderly high-risk groups, temporary volunteers are needed to deliver meals or serve as subs for regular volunteer absences during the outbreak.

Areas of greatest need for Senior Services Meals on Wheels volunteers include the Churchland, Denton, Pilgrim, Pilot, and Wallburg communities.

Interested? Contact Jacob Gordon at 336.474.2646

Email at jacob.gordon@davidsoncountync.gov.

Governor Cooper – Executive Order

*No mass gatherings of 100 or more through the end of March (enforceable).

*Take-out and delivery only. ALL restaurants and bars in NC are closed for dine-in customers TFN. https://www.facebook.com/NCgovernor/

The Federal Government…

President Trump signed into law last night a coronavirus relief package that includes provisions for free testing for COVID-19 and paid emergency leave.

Relief on the way. The Treasury Department said Wednesday it wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month.

A first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May.

The amounts will depend on income and family size.