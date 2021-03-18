Thursday News, MARCH 18, 2021

Spring begins this Saturday, March 20

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘MODERATE’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

With the treat of severe weather, the FEMA Covid-19 vaccination site in Greensboro closed down their drive-through vaccinations at 11 a.m.

Indoor vaccination operations will continue as scheduled.

The site will resume drive-through vaccinations on Friday morning at 8 a.m.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboros-federal-vaccination-site-halting-drive-through-operations-thursday-morning-four-seasons-town-centre-indoor-clinic-severe-weather

NEW: Individuals who lost loved ones from COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for reimbursement for their funeral expenses. FEMA is launching a ‘reimbursement program’ in April to compensate people for COVID-19-related funeral costs between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31 of 2020. Officials saying that the assistance will continue into 2021.

Eventually, you will be able to assess a toll-free number to apply.

BTW: People who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation ahead of the program’s launch in April. https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2021/03/17/covid-19-funeral-reimbursement-program-started-fema/4737500001/

Update from the IRS: Forget April 15…?

You now have an extra month to file your 2020 federal tax return.

The deadline has been extended to May 17, 2021

https://www.kiplinger.com/taxes/tax-deadline/602221/tax-day-2021-whens-the-last-day-to-file-taxes-this-year

Wake Forest University, Salem College and UNC-School of the Arts – announcing ‘in-person’ graduation ceremonies in May. www.journalnow.com

Sad news: Rod Davis, a longtime radio and television personality in the Triad, passed away Wednesday morning. Davis, who lived in Greensboro, became well-known in the Triad when he joined the old “PM Magazine” show on WFMY in 1980, but likely ‘better known’ for his radio work at WMAG (or Magic 99.5) and the old 94.5 “Cat Country.”

Rod Davis was 68. https://news.yahoo.com/longtime-radio-personality-rod-davis-064500572.html

Have you filled out your college basketball brackets yet?

Seems like we have been doing the brackets for ever, right…

The idea of filling out that NCAA basketball tournament bracket dates back to 1977.

The first time fans started filling them out for the NCAA tournament was in 1977 at a bar in Staten Island, NY. Around the same time, ESPN started filling time on the airwaves by showing more and more games on cable. That got more of us filling out college basketball brackets!

*However, the idea of the sports bracket started long before any of that in 1851.

It was first used in chess tournaments.

FYI: The first NCAA basketball tournament was in 1939. There were only eight teams.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/the-origins-of-the-march-madness-bracket-tradition/291-c20521ae-7064-4e2a-b303-88dc809a72d5

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County.

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening March 20 – 28, 2021

This year there will be more virtual workshops along with some in-person events.

List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more.

NOTE: Masks and social distancing observed at all in-person events.

Looking to get that Covid 19 vaccination?

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

FCC announces largest robocall fine in its history

The FCC issued a $255 million fine to Texas telemarketers for illegally spoofing approximately 1 billion robocalls to sell short-term health insurance plans.

https://myfox8.com/news/fcc-announces-largest-robocall-fine-in-its-history/?

Hiring event this Tuesday. Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews this Tuesday

(7 to 11am and 1pm to 3:30pm). The company is looking to fill 42 entry-level, full-time positions at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant. Interview site: 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville. Details at www.unifi.com/careers or at https://tinyurl.com/yhmfopwd.