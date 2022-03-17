Thursday News, March 17, 2022

Today is St Patrick’s Day

Why don’t you iron four-leaf clovers?

Because you don’t want to press your luck!

*Spring officially begins this Sunday (March 20)

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE and GRASS pollen in the MODERATE range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

St. Patrick’s Day deals: Fast food, shakes and sweet treats!

May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

The rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.

-Traditional Irish Blessing

News Stuff

Walmart plans to hire about 50,000 more employees nationwide by the end of April. The majority of those workers hired will fill store roles, but the retailer also aims to add staff in new business areas such as health and wellness and advertising.

The CDC has lowered its risk assessment for cruise ships.

The chances of catching COVID on board a cruise ship are considered moderate, but the risk level is slightly higher depending on the destination.

*The CDC still recommends vaccination and boosters before you travel.

The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to combat record inflation. What’s happening?

Record-low mortgage rates below 3%, reached last year, are already gone. Credit card interest rates and the costs of an auto loan will move up. Savers may receive somewhat better returns, depending on their bank.

Airfares are going up. It’s probably a good time to buy plane tickets!

NIT: Wake Forest over the Towson Tigers (74-64) last night at the Joel.

The Deacs play Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) at home this Saturday (March 19) 4pm.

The NCAA field of 68 teams is set. ACC Tournament champ Virginia Tech joins Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami in the ‘Big Dance’ later this week.

Free? Greensboro church to ‘giveaway’ gas this Saturday (March 19) starting at 7am.

Location: Gastown Gas Station at 1409 South Elm-Eugene St, Greensboro, NC. Pastors, Staff and Members of Mount Zion Church will be on hand -serving!

During this free gas giveaway, air pressure will be checked, windows will be washed, and gas will be pumped for FREE. This service is for anyone in need.

Ukraine: Under attack from Russia.

*The US answered Ukraine’s plea for more help by pledging $800 million in new military aid, but a no-fly zone is still off the table.

*The fate of hundreds of Ukrainians remains unknown after a Russian airstrike ripped apart a theater in Mariupol where they sought shelter.

*More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to pray for and help’ the Ukrainian people…

Urgent prayer request

An aid worker with CBN’s Orphan’s Promise ministry has been kidnapped in Ukraine. The woman’s name is Valentina. Russian forces are believed to be behind the kidnapping. Valentina had been distributing food to people who are hiding in bomb shelters. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/march/pray-orphans-promise-aid-worker-kidnapped-in-ukraine

Prayer concern. A 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Japan late Wednesday claiming the lives of at least four people and injuring more than 100 – while temporarily knocking out power to millions of homes.

Police are still investigating that deadly head-on crash in West Texas late Tuesday that killed 9 people, including 6 individuals with the University of the Southwest golf team.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state line with Texas.

Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

“The LORD will fight for you;

you need only to be still…”

Exodus 14:14 (NIV)

*God talking to Moses right before the parting of the Red Sea.

Other translations

Just stay calm. (NLT)

while you keep still. (ISV)

hold your peace. (NKVJ)

keep silent and remain calm. (Amplified)

Voice Trackers Delight (March 19-20, 2022)

Spring officially begins this Sunday (March 20)

Job Fair at Chick-Fil-A – CLEMMONS

Saturday (March 19) from 3-5pm.

Full-time and Part-time positions available…

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.

Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up is underway.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

You can order an additional set of 4 COVID test kits (per address).

EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Empowering the Future scholarship program for High School seniors. Two $5,000 scholarships will be given to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school AND who plan to attend a college or technical school. Applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, March 31.

Requirements: Submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.

Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com

Update from Julie Luck of Facebook…

“I have you to thank for uplifting my spirits and giving me strength. Your posts, prayers, cards and letters of support are so powerful and inspirational. There are positives.

My oncologist has been tweaking my meds to help lessen the side effects. My prognosis is good. The 5-year life expectancy of a Stage 3A colon cancer patient is 70%. My doctor says that could rise another 15% or more when my treatments are expected to be completed in May. My hair may thin but I’m not expected to lose it.”

“I’m a self-professed control freak, but my cancer diagnosis has completely changed my outlook. God is in control. The one thing I can control though is my attitude…”

-Julie Luck, News 2 anchor, now cancer warrior who is battling colon cancer.

https://www.facebook.com/JulieLuckOn2