Thursday News, March 15, 2018

Beautiful, but breezy today. Lots of sunshine…High 62

Red Flag Warning for central NC including the Triad

Gusty winds with low humidity again. Please no outdoor burning

Spring officially begins Tuesday, March 20 (at 12:15pm)

Traffic Alert: Road Construction

EB Business 40 between Linville Road and South Main Street in Kernersville.

Expect delays starting today through early April. Inside lane will be CLOSED for road construction. The lane should re-open by April 3

(NEW) Temporary Visitor Restrictions for kids 12 and under will be LIFTED at area hospitals (including Baptist Hospital and Forsyth / Novant) on Friday morning at 7am.

Experts have seen ‘a steady decrease in flu cases locally’ in the past several weeks. Reminder: Proper hand washing (sing the Happy Birthday song twice) along with hand sanitizers can help reduce the spread of the flu. And, stay home from school or work if experiencing fever. BTW: Visitor restrictions have been in place at all area hospitals since January 12 to help control the spread of flu. SOURCE: Press Release

Toys R Us closing or sell all of its 800 stores. The Reasons: The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with $5 billion in debt. Plus, lots of shoppers gravitated toward Amazon and huge chains like Walmart. https://goo.gl/a1bxaW

Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery to 100 cities by the end of the year. Speaking of Walmart, did you know: 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, which serves more than 150 million customers a week nationwide. https://goo.gl/Aatktx

March is National Sleep Awareness Month

FACT: You spend a third of your life sleeping.

Naps are refreshing and beneficial for most of us…as long as they don’t interfere with nighttime sleep. Also, overly long naps or naps that occur too close to bedtime can disrupt nighttime sleep.

Great conversation this morning with Mike Crabb, Sleep Services manager with Novant Health. Sleep Questions? Check out our news blog: FAQ: https://goo.gl/rwR8eG https://goo.gl/RjvVQC

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament: TODAYS games of interest – March 15

UNC-G vs Gonzaga 1:30pm

Duke vs Iona 2:45pm

NC State vs Seton Hall 4:30pm

Davidson College vs Kentucky 7:10pm

*(FRIDAY) UNC Tarheels vs Lipscomb in Charlotte at 2:45pm

NCAA Men’s Basketball schedule: https://goo.gl/N78oGo

The ACC has the most teams in the Men’s tournament with nine.

Mom’s stress: An exclusive survey of more than 7,000 U.S. mothers reveals that the average mom rates her stress level an 8.5 out of 10.

What’s got them so stressed?

Close to half (46%), husbands are a bigger source of stress than kids.

*According to the survey, mothers stress most about not having enough time in the day to do everything that needs to be done.

Three-quarters of moms with partners say they do most of the parenting and household duties. One in five moms says not having enough help from their spouse is a major source of daily stress.

-Moms often complain that the fathers of their children are more like big kids than responsible adults.

-The inability to see eye-to-eye with a spouse can lead to, you guessed it, more stress. Bottom line: Mom stress is fundamentally different than dad stress

Therapist Hal Runkel isn’t surprised by the results of the survey and stresses that communication is always key. Marriage is a more difficult relationship than parenting,” he said. But in the end, the stress of parenting together is more than worth it. Source: TODAY https://goo.gl/43nocw

Did you buy a snuggie from a TV commercial? You might be getting a refund.

The refunds are part of a settlement Allstar Marketing Group reached with the FTC, which accused the company of duping customers into paying more than they expected through hidden processing and handling fees.

The average check will be for about $33 https://goo.gl/jecShr

It’s a BOY

“Fixer Upper” fans, the gender of the newest Gaines baby on the way has been revealed and its all BLUE. Chip Gaines made the announcement in a video shared on Twitter. In January, the Chip and JoAnna surprised fans when they announced they were expecting baby #5. https://goo.gl/gFKB1x

STUDY: Exposure to light at night, even at very low levels, has been linked to an increased risk of depression. In general, nighttime light has been shown to disrupt internal sleep cycles, which is an ever-growing concern as more of us keep our mobile phones and tablets near our beds.

But the new report goes further, measuring bedroom exposure to low levels of nighttime light using a portable light meter attached to the bed.

The study published this month in the American Journal of Epidemiology. https://goo.gl/XzTS1A