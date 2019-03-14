Search
Thursday News, March 14, 2019 

Thursday News, March 14, 2019 

Verne Hill Mar 14, 2019 

Spring officially arrives next Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 5:58pm

 

Today is National Pi DayMarch 14 (or 3.14, get it?)

Pi = is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The trillion-digit ratio is rounded to 3.14.  *Yes, there are special deals including free pizza and free pie?

(Deals from CiCis, Hungry Howie’s and Domino’s, Bojangles’ and 7-Eleven)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/13/pi-day-2019-where-find-3-14-pizza-free-pie-and-other-food-deals/3097940002/

 

ALERT: The statewide ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign for St. Patrick’s Day

                                   runs through Sunday…

 

Grounded.  The President issuing an emergency order halting flights of the MAX 8 and MAX 9 jets on Wednesday. The US had been under pressure to join nations worldwide in grounding the 737 planes after concerns that the deadly Ethiopian crash on Sunday was similar to one in October.   https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/13/ethiopian-airlines-plane-crash-faa-joins-probe-boeing-737-max-8/3148847002/

 

Senate lawmakers face a key vote today – whether to uphold or reject President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build his proposed southern border wall. Four Senate Republicans – including Tom Tillis from NC –  say they will side with Democrats…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/03/07/republican-senators-voting-to-block-border-emergency-declaration/3089784002/

 

McKay Books off Stratford Road plans to triple its retail space in Winston-Salem by moving its used bookstore and more to a new site off Jonestown Road.     

 www.journalnow.com

 

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

Repairs on the I-73 bridge will begin a 5-week detour starting Saturday

I-73SB meets Interstate 85, south of Vandalia Road and west of Holden.

The closure starts Saturday morning at 7am and is expected to last until April 19.

*The bridge sustained heavy damage in mid-December when the driver of a tanker truck lost control because he was traveling too fast and the fuel truck caught fire.  The driver escaped without serious injury but was cited…

Detour Info:  Traffic heading south on I-73 will be detoured onto Business 85 North and rerouted to U.S. 220 South, Moody said. Another option for motorists includes taking Interstate 40 East more directly to U.S. 220 South.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/repairs-on-i–bridge-in-greensboro-trigger–week/article_160fd81d-8004-565a-b1e1-7f118e6dcc4e.html

 

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Charlotte

Winners play again today

12:30: NC State vs Virginia

2:30: Virginia Tech vs Florida State

7pm: UNC vs Louisville

9pm: Duke vs Syracuse

 

State High School Basketball Championships on Saturday

West Forsyth (Girls)

East Surry (Girls)

SE Guilford (Girls)

Bishop McGuinness (Boys)

SW Guilford (Boys)

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
