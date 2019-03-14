Thursday News, March 14, 2019 

Spring officially arrives next Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 5:58pm
Today is National Pi Day – March 14 (or 3.14, get it?)
Pi = is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The trillion-digit ratio is rounded to 3.14. *Yes, there are special deals including free pizza and free pie?
(Deals from CiCis, Hungry Howie’s and Domino’s, Bojangles’ and 7-Eleven)
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/13/pi-day-2019-where-find-3-14-pizza-free-pie-and-other-food-deals/3097940002/
ALERT: The statewide ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign for St. Patrick’s Day
runs through Sunday…
Grounded. The President issuing an emergency order halting flights of the MAX 8 and MAX 9 jets on Wednesday. The US had been under pressure to join nations worldwide in grounding the 737 planes after concerns that the deadly Ethiopian crash on Sunday was similar to one in October. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/13/ethiopian-airlines-plane-crash-faa-joins-probe-boeing-737-max-8/3148847002/
Senate lawmakers face a key vote today – whether to uphold or reject President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build his proposed southern border wall. Four Senate Republicans – including Tom Tillis from NC – say they will side with Democrats…
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/03/07/republican-senators-voting-to-block-border-emergency-declaration/3089784002/
McKay Books off Stratford Road plans to triple its retail space in Winston-Salem by moving its used bookstore and more to a new site off Jonestown Road.
Traffic Alert in Greensboro
Repairs on the I-73 bridge will begin a 5-week detour starting Saturday
I-73SB meets Interstate 85, south of Vandalia Road and west of Holden.
The closure starts Saturday morning at 7am and is expected to last until April 19.
*The bridge sustained heavy damage in mid-December when the driver of a tanker truck lost control because he was traveling too fast and the fuel truck caught fire. The driver escaped without serious injury but was cited…
Detour Info: Traffic heading south on I-73 will be detoured onto Business 85 North and rerouted to U.S. 220 South, Moody said. Another option for motorists includes taking Interstate 40 East more directly to U.S. 220 South.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/repairs-on-i–bridge-in-greensboro-trigger–week/article_160fd81d-8004-565a-b1e1-7f118e6dcc4e.html
ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Charlotte
Winners play again today
12:30: NC State vs Virginia
2:30: Virginia Tech vs Florida State
7pm: UNC vs Louisville
9pm: Duke vs Syracuse
State High School Basketball Championships on Saturday
West Forsyth (Girls)
East Surry (Girls)
SE Guilford (Girls)
Bishop McGuinness (Boys)
SW Guilford (Boys)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Thursday News, March 14, 2019 - March 14, 2019
- Traffic Tip: The Zipper Method? - March 13, 2019
- One dad gets a flashy birthday surprise? - March 13, 2019