Updated News, March 12, 2020

Alert: Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament HAS BEEN CANCELLED! (AS OF LUNCHTIME) “For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

The decision followed announced cancellations this morning by the Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, SEC, Pacific 12 and Conference USA. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/acc-tournament-canceled-at-greensboro-coliseum/article

Breaking: 2 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Forsyth County.

The patients are a couple who contracted the virus after going on a cruise where other travelers tested positive, according to the NC Health Department.

The couple is doing ‘well and are in isolation at their home’, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

(as of 2pm) There are now 14 confirmed cases in North Carolina. The two cases in Forsyth County were the first outside of the Triangle area.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cases-of-coronavirus-id-d-in-forsyth-couple-contracted-covid/

NEW: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is suspending ALL volunteer programs and limit school visitors for the foreseeable future amidst a potential coronavirus outbreak. The district will still allow parents to visit children on campus, but those who do visit their children must do so in a private area to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.

*Additionally, the system has plans in place should schools have to close because of the virus. Classes would move online, with the school system providing devices and internet hotspots to families who need them. More details about obtaining loaner devices will be made available should the schools close, the school system said.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/schools-suspend-volunteer-programs-limit-visitors-in-winston-salem-forsyth/

CDC: Simple things you can do to help keep you and others healthy

#1 thing: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Regularly clean surfaces (counter tops, Keyboards and doorknobs) with a disinfectant.

*Stay home when you are sick. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html

Update: It’s OK to use a disinfectant ‘wipe’ on Apple products…

Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204172

The State High School Basketball Championship games are still on…

The 2020 boys and girls state championships will be played with limited spectators in attendance, according to a press release.

*35 essential team personnel will be allowed into the state championship venues

(NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum and Chapel Hill’s Dean E. Smith Center).

The state will also allow 50 family members from each team and the gyms will be cleared after every game. “This decision is not one we make lightly,” Commissioner Que Tucker said in a press release. https://www.citizen-times.com/story/sports/high-school/hshuddle/2020/03/12/nchsaa-limits-fans-state-championship-basketball-games/5030697002/

Update: All 16 UNC System colleges and universities “will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical…”

All UNC System schools will teach many courses online, ban large gatherings and prohibit most university-related travel in hopes of minimizing the effect of the new coronavirus that has spread quickly around the world. *At least four schools out on spring break this week — UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Appalachian State and N.C. Central — will extend their breaks by one more week. Classes at all four campuses will resume March 23.

*Wake Forest, Duke, Elon and Greensboro College are making similar changes as well.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/uncg-n-c-a-t-and-other-unc-system-schools/article

Forsyth Tech: Currently, classes and activities at Forsyth Tech are on normal schedules. Our Study Away trip to Japan has been canceled. https://www.forsythtech.edu/healthalert/

The Triad’s healthcare systems announcing on Wednesday they have started “tighter visitor restrictions” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are asking the public not to visit — even if healthy and regardless of age — patients who are not immediate family members “unless absolutely necessary.”

NOTE: Temporary visitor restrictions for children ages 12 and under, implemented Jan. 12, remain in effect. These restrictions will not prevent anyone from seeking medical care. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-novant-cone-health-limit-visitors-hospitals-ask/article

The federal government is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning this Friday in an effort to help stop the spread of the COVID 19 coronavirus. President Trump, addressing the nation last night, said the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

*The President said the U.S. will defer tax payments for some individual and business filers for three months to lessen the impacts of the virus outbreak.

*The President also reiterated his call on Congress to pass a cut to the federal payroll tax in order to stimulate the economy.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2020/march/live-president-trumps-address-to-the-nation-on-covid-19-response/

Pandemic, epidemic and outbreak: What’s the difference?

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/pandemic-epidemic-and-outbreak-what-s-the-difference/article