Thursday News, March 10, 2022

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina. Focus for Thursday: Lightning Safety. https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the MODERATE range for Thursday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Seasonal Job Fair hosted by the Winston-Salem Dash

This afternoon (March 10) from 4:30pm-7:30pm

Location: Flow Club at Truist Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem. www.wsdash.com

With gas prices now over $4 a gallon in the Triad, fuel-saving tips from AAA Carolinas

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy

to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds,

shut off the engine to save fuel.

More tips on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

Wedding resource site The Knot has released its annual Real Weddings Study.

*The average cost for a wedding (nationwide) = Around $28,000.

In North Carolina = $23,000 on average.

*Top 2 biggest ‘wedding’ expenses? The venue (30% of budget and Catering at 23%).

Note: The average guest list = 105 guests

https://www.woodtv.com/news/national/map-how-much-do-weddings-cost-in-your-state/?

Ukraine under attack from Russia.

*U.S. House approves a massive Ukrainian aid package.

*Ukraine’s President is repeating his call for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over the country following a series of Russian bomb attacks. Recent shelling hit a maternity and children’s hospital in southern Ukraine, claiming the lives of at least three people — including one child. *Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/09/europe/russia-invasion-ukraine-evacuations-03-09-intl/index.html

Men’s ACC Tournament continues in Brooklyn

Duke, Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame ‘jump into play’ TODAY (THURS).

Fifth seed Wake Forest out of the tournament losing to BC in OT on Wednesday.

Emergency Road Closure in Elkin

East Main Street near Market Street due to large sinkhole.

Detour will remain through the weekend.

BTW: The sinkhole is actually in front of Yadkin Valley General Store. The owners of Yadkin Valley General Store has announced via Facebook that the store will remain open. Customers will need to park and enter via the Standard St. entrance.

https://www.elkintribune.com/news/34345/e-main-st-closed-near-yadkin-valley-general-store-due-to-sinkhole

It’s back. Volkswagen is finally bringing back the VW Bus.

The VW ID. Buzz, a 21st century version of the classic VW Bus, will be fully electric with ample horsepower (unlike the noisy and underpowered original VW microbus). The ID. Buzz will have lots of technology but no leather interior (just leather substitutes).

Fabrics will be made entirely from recycled plastics. 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/09/business/volkswagen-id-buzz/index.html

Charles Edward Entenmann, who helped turn his family’s New York-based bakery into a national brand, passed away in Florida. He was 92.

Charles was a grandson of William Entenmann, a German immigrant who founded the bakery in Brooklyn in 1898, delivering baked goods door to door.

According to Newsday, Charles focused on engineering and technical aspects of the Entenmann expansion, while his two other brothers concentrated on sales and baking.

While Entenmann’s cakes and pastries have tempted generations of Americans to ‘eat sweets’, Charles Entenmann was not tempted by his family’s products?

“I’m going to tell you something that’s been pretty much a secret, most of my life.

Charles’ son revealing that his dad “didn’t eat Entenmann’s cakes. Believe it or not, he just wasn’t a dessert guy.” 😊

https://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/wireStory/charles-entenmann-helped-expand-familys-bakery-dies-83339579

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month. Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up is underway.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

You can order an additional set of 4 COVID test kits (per address).

Details at https://www.covidtests.gov/

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is really simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!