Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, March 10, 2022

Thursday News, March 10, 2022

Verne HillMar 10, 2022Comments Off on Thursday News, March 10, 2022

Like

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina.   Focus for Thursday:  Lightning Safety.   https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert:  TREE pollen in the MODERATE range for Thursday.  https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Seasonal Job Fair hosted by the Winston-Salem Dash

This afternoon (March 10) from 4:30pm-7:30pm

Location: Flow Club at Truist Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem.  www.wsdash.com

 

 

With gas prices now over $4 a gallon in the Triad, fuel-saving tips from AAA Carolinas

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy

to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds,

shut off the engine to save fuel.

More tips on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

 

Wedding resource site The Knot has released its annual Real Weddings Study.

*The average cost for a wedding (nationwide) = Around $28,000.

In North Carolina = $23,000 on average.

*Top 2 biggest ‘wedding’ expenses? The venue (30% of budget and Catering at 23%).

Note: The average guest list = 105 guests

https://www.woodtv.com/news/national/map-how-much-do-weddings-cost-in-your-state/?

 

Ukraine under attack from Russia.

*U.S. House approves a massive Ukrainian aid package.

*Ukraine’s President is repeating his call for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over the country following a series of Russian bomb attacks. Recent shelling hit a maternity and children’s hospital in southern Ukraine, claiming the lives of at least three people — including one child. *Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/09/europe/russia-invasion-ukraine-evacuations-03-09-intl/index.html

 

Men’s ACC Tournament continues in Brooklyn

Duke, Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame ‘jump into play’ TODAY (THURS).

Fifth seed Wake Forest out of the tournament losing to BC in OT on Wednesday.

 

Emergency Road Closure in Elkin

East Main Street near Market Street due to large sinkhole.

Detour will remain through the weekend.

BTW: The sinkhole is actually in front of Yadkin Valley General Store. The owners of Yadkin Valley General Store has announced via Facebook that the store will remain open. Customers will need to park and enter via the Standard St. entrance.

https://www.elkintribune.com/news/34345/e-main-st-closed-near-yadkin-valley-general-store-due-to-sinkhole

 

It’s back. Volkswagen is finally bringing back the VW Bus.

The VW ID. Buzz, a 21st century version of the classic VW Bus, will be fully electric with ample horsepower (unlike the noisy and underpowered original VW microbus).  The ID. Buzz will have lots of technology but no leather interior (just leather substitutes).

Fabrics will be made entirely from recycled plastics. 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/09/business/volkswagen-id-buzz/index.html

 

 

Charles Edward Entenmann, who helped turn his family’s New York-based bakery into a national brand, passed away in Florida. He was 92.

Charles was a grandson of William Entenmann, a German immigrant who founded the bakery in Brooklyn in 1898, delivering baked goods door to door.

According to Newsday, Charles focused on engineering and technical aspects of the Entenmann expansion, while his two other brothers concentrated on sales and baking.

While Entenmann’s cakes and pastries have tempted generations of Americans to ‘eat sweets’, Charles Entenmann was not tempted by his family’s products?

“I’m going to tell you something that’s been pretty much a secret, most of my life.

Charles’ son revealing that his dad “didn’t eat Entenmann’s cakes. Believe it or not, he just wasn’t a dessert guy.”  😊

https://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/wireStory/charles-entenmann-helped-expand-familys-bakery-dies-83339579

 

 

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.  Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March.   https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

 

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

 

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up is underway.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

 

You can order an additional set of 4 COVID test kits (per address).  

Details at https://www.covidtests.gov/

 

 

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is really simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMar 09, 2022

Fuel saving tips from AAA Carolinas

Verne HillMar 09, 2022

NC: Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2022

Verne HillMar 09, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes