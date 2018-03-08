Thursday News, March 08, 2018

REMINDER – Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

A portion of Business 40 will be closed this weekend

Crews will be temporarily closing Business 40 in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway.

Reason: Demolition of the West 4th Street Bridge over Business 40

Times: Friday night (9pm) through Sunday morning…

For the safety of the traveling public, the closure prevents vehicles from traveling underneath the West 4th Street bridge while it is taken apart and removed. The clean-up is expected to be completed on Sunday with all lanes of Bus 40 re-opened by noon. https://goo.gl/itEcE2

Big Announcement: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and UNC Health Care have signed a binding agreement that advances the process to transition ownership of High Point Regional from UNC Health Care to Wake Forest Baptist. Over the coming months, leadership from both Wake Forest Baptist and High Point Regional Health will be working together to take the necessary steps toward full integration which is anticipated early this Fall. www.wakehealth.edu

Update: A celebration of Woody Durham’s life is planned for Sunday, April 8th, at Carmichael Arena on the UNC campus. Woody Durham, the longtime radio voice of the Tarheels for 40 years, passed away early Wednesday morning. Durham was 76.

Durham, who called more than 1,800 broadcasts, retired in 2011 after he began struggling with his speech and understanding others. He was diagnosed in 2016 with primary progressive aphasia, a rare brain disorder that affects speech.

Severe Weather Awareness Week in NC: Today’s focus is Lightning Safety. Each year in the United States, more than 400 people are struck by lightning. Safety tips: If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you. -When you hear thunder, immediately move to safe shelter. – Stay in your safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder. http://www.lightningsafety.noaa.gov

The National Weather Service strongly encourages EVERYONE to have a severe weather plan, before severe weather hits. *Read more on being prepared on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Why’s this thing laughing? Some Alexa users have reported hearing an unprompted laugh from their smart speaker devices in the last day. The laugh is three short “Ha” sounds in a female voice that actually doesn’t sound like Alexa’s normal voice. It happens randomly, when nobody is using the device, or in response to request to turn on or off lights. “We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” Amazon said in a statement, confirming the issue. https://goo.gl/7y88Qt

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament https://goo.gl/unJ48p

Quarterfinals Action TODAY (THURS, March 8)

Noon – #1 Virginia (WINNER) vs. Louisville

2pm – Clemson vs. Boston College

7pm – #2 Duke vs Notre Dame

9pm – North Carolina vs Miami

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9 p.m.

Championship—Saturday, March 10. Tip Off at 8:30 p.m.

Appalachian State men’s basketball started the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Wednesday with an explosive offensive showing. The fifth-seeded Mountaineers clobbered Little Rock with a 93-64 win. App State moves on to play No. 4 UT Arlington on Friday. https://goo.gl/oLX2hf

Spring Forward One-Hour this Weekend (2am Sunday morning or before bed)

Springing ahead one hour can take the pep out of your step.

People on average sleep 40 minutes less than their normal amount on the night following the springtime change, according to the National Sleep Foundation,

*Adults 65 and older may struggle with the time change more than others.

Tips to help recover from losing that extra hour…

Catch up on sleep before the weekend.

Go to bed at your usual time after the time change.

Get up at your usual time regularly.

Get sunlight soon after awakening; go outside for a walk.

Avoid sunlight or bright light in the evening.

Don’t nap within a few hours of your regular bedtime.

Avoid caffeine, nicotine and alcohol for several hours before bedtime.

Cyberloafing? On the Monday after shifting to daylight saving time, employees spend more time than normal surfing the web for content unrelated to their work, according to a Penn State study. Don’t make big spending or life choices if you are sleep-deprived, says Lauren Hale, a professor at Stony Brook University School of Medicine. https://goo.gl/NZqxZu

Twenty-six states want to make Daylight Saving Time YEAR-round. Florida could be the first.

Florida is a step closer to living up to its nickname as “The Sunshine State.” Lawmakers in Florida are tired of the whole “fall back” and “spring forward” rigamarole. So they’ve approved a bill to keep Daylight Saving Time going throughout the year in their state. A bill passed by the Florida legislature called the “Sunshine Protection Act” seeks to keep Florida on Daylight Saving Time year round. Even if the governor approves, a change like this will literally take an act of Congress. NOTE: Florida could join Hawaii and most of Arizona, the two places that are exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966. https://goo.gl/YxivXF