Thursday News, March 05, 2020

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

Today’s focus: Lightning safety

 

“When fear goes viral” Precaution is good, panic is crippling…

Great insight on what we should really fear by Ron Hutchfield.

Ron Hutchcraft devotionals offer wisdom and insight for applying Biblical truths to the ups and downs of everyday life. “A Word With You” by Ron Hutchcraft is a 4 1/2 minute inspirational program with Biblical insights as heard on WBFJ Radio at 11pm nightly.

AUDIO on our Facebook page: “When fear goes viral”

Script: https://hutchcraft.com/blogs/ron-hutchcrafts-blogs/stress/fear-goes-viral

 

Headline of the Morning

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18%,” states Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek.  “I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker.”

 

Can’t find hand sanitizer? Make your own!

Check out several hand sanitizer ‘recipes on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

According to the CDC, the best defense against coronavirus (COVID-19) is about 30 seconds of vigorous hand washing with soap and hot water. They also suggest that hand sanitizers that are above 65% alcohol by volume offer some degree of protection.

Here’s a low-tech hack.

Mix 2/3 cup of isopropyl rubbing alcohol (99% by volume, not the 70% stuff you usually get) with 1/3 cup of aloe vera gel (any brand, unscented if you can find it; also, check the gel package labeling to see if there is any isopropyl alcohol in it, and adjust your rubbing alcohol to aloe vera gel ratio accordingly). Put it in an old hand sanitizer bottle (or empty liquid soap dispenser) and sanitize to your heart’s content. It’s that simple.

https://www.shellypalmer.com/2020/03/simple-homemade-hand-sanitizer-recipe/

 

Do you have your REAL ID yet? 

The NC-DMV is holding “Real ID Express Days” on Saturdays in several cities, including Kernersville. The Kernersville DMV office (810-A N. Main Street) will be open on March 7 and April 4, 2020.

On these two Saturdays, the Kernersville DMV will only handle REAL ID express transactions – first-come, first-served between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning October 01st, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, a US passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. The REAL ID is completely optional but having that ‘gold star’ at the top right of your license could be useful.

More details on North Carolina’s Real ID requirements can be found at ncrealid.gov.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/frequently-asked-questions.aspx

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-do-i-get-a-real-id/article_

 

“Your phone is covered in germs!”

Your smartphone, as it turns out, is covered with 10 times the amount of bacteria found on a toilet seat, says a study from the University of Arizona. Sounds shocking, but it makes sense: Janitors scrub toilets every day. When’s the last time you really wiped down your iPhone? Here are a few safe tips to use when cleaning your mobile devices.

https://cals.arizona.edu/news/why-your-cellphone-has-more-germs-toilet

 

 

 

10th Annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels

Saturday (March 7) from 10am til 3pm

Location: Senior Services Center on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem

Just behind the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds/ Free and open to the public.  Free parking.

Details: The Art Show and Sale is an annual fundraiser created to bring together local artists. More than 60 award-winning and collectible artists will showcase their work, with art for all tastes and prices for all budgets. Artists will be donating a generous portion of each sale to Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels program.

Individuals wishing to volunteer or donate can call 336-725-0907

Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

 

 

Nashville Disaster Relief

There are numerous community organizations available to accept volunteers, donations and other aid for those impacted by Tuesday’s tornado in Nashville.

https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/News-Article/ID/9384/Ways-to-Help-Following-Deadly-Tornado.aspx

https://www.wkrn.com/news/nashville-tornado/how-to-help-donation-volunteers-needed-following-nashville-tornado/

https://twitter.com/NashvilleEOC?fbclid=IwAR30oTmJjWHnBpbk7GXcQiQtE5zJIhCEhbmaxdvd6zMK1o1BBM5CFbQSwI0

 

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

BTW: The former New York City mayor drained more than $500 million dollars of his own money in the failed run…  CNN

 

 

SUVs, pickups are outgrowing home garages, public parking spaces

What is the future?  Read more on the news Blog…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2020/03/05/suvs-pickups-trucks-garages-parking/4904811002/

 

Starbucks is temporarily stopping the use of “reusable, personal mugs” in stores because of the coronavirus, the coffee giant has announced. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/03/04/coronavirus-starbucks-coffee-takes-steps-preparation/4959247002/

 

Facebook LIVE at 11am:  Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health will take your questions about coronavirus (or COVID-19) beginning at 11 a.m. this morning. WXII 12 News is hosting.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-coronavirus-infectious-disease-questions

