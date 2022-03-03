Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, March 03, 2022

Thursday News, March 03, 2022

Verne HillMar 03, 2022Comments Off on Thursday News, March 03, 2022

Like

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen (mainly Cedar/Juniper, Elm and Maple) will remain in the HIGH range through the weekend.  https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

TODAY: Special Blood Drive happening in Kernersville this afternoon. First Christian Church in Kernersville from 2:30pm – 7:30pm. Details at www.wbfj.fm.  *Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross. *Call 1-800-RED CROSS or click www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Celebrating former Kernersville Police officer Sean Houle who needed –  70 pints of blood – after being shot in the line of duty last February.

 

(NEW) Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday – Sunday)  Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem. Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt… Sign up now, space is limited https://footbridge.org/clinics

Also coming up: Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tournament (May 13, 2022)

 

On Wednesday, School leaders in Winston-Salem broke ground on a new multi-use stadium for RJ Reynolds High School and Wiley Middle School.  Douglas Crater Field is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The non-profit “Home Field Advantage,” made up largely of RJR parents and supporters, started raising private money for the project about ten years ago.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-leaders-break-ground-on-new-stadium-for-rj-reynolds-hs/39303905

 

Update: Ukraine under attack (Day 8)  

CBN’s Operation Blessing is sending an international relief team to the Poland-Ukraine border to help with refugees.   More than 1 million people have fled as Russia continues to bomb Ukraine’s largest cities. Donate at https://www.ob.org/mc/obcrisis/

*Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

 

Showing support to Ukraine.

RCR owner Richard Childress is working to donate one million rounds of ammunition to the people of Ukraine, to help them defend against Russian aggression. WXII 12 reporting that Childress is working with Ammo Inc. to get waivers to get the ammo shipped to Ukraine. Cargo planes and private contractors will be used.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/richard-childress-to-send-ammunition-to-ukraine-to-help-during-russian-invasion/39303114

 

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up starts March 7.

It’s designed for items that garbage crews typically can’t accept, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances.  Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’. Info at 336-727-8000 for a CityLink agent

 

What an ‘Amazing Race’ for Raleigh couple last night…

After traveling to 17 cities in seven countries, while enduring a 19-month pause in filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn and Kim Holderness from Raleigh (former TV news anchors turned full-time internet personalities) walked away with the $1 million-dollar prize last night on Season 33 of the Amazing Race on CBS.

https://www.newsobserver.com/entertainment/tv/warm-tv-blog/article258935833.html

 

 

 

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.  Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March.   https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

 

College Hoops: Wake Forest (men) over NC State Wednesday night. www.godeacs.com

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum continues through Sunday (March 2-6)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/bracket-set-for-2022-acc-womens-basketball-tournament/83

 

Research: eating THIS for breakfast can help slow down ‘aging’?

What is it?  OATS.  According to a study published in the Nutritional Journal, eating oats on the regular can help with a wide range of health issues including preventing heart disease and autoimmune diseases while decreasing “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Qats are chock full of antioxidants that can help to lower blood pressure as well as reduce inflammation. Read more: https://www.eatthis.com/best-breakfast-habit-slow-aging

 

Ernie Pitt, founder of the Winston-Salem Chronicle, will be inducted into the N.C. Media & Journalism Hall of Fame on April 8 in Chapel Hill. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ernie-pitt-former-publisher-of-the-winston-salem-chronicle

 

The White House says it’s time to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live” and unveiled a new plan Wednesday that focuses on helping Americans live alongside the virus instead of being in crisis mode. New CDC guidelines still call for masks in certain places but to use caution as we all move out of the Covid pandemic.

Read more about the ‘National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan’ (March 2, 2022)

https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/

 

Update: The House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack suggesting in a court filing this week that there is evidence suggesting that former President Donald Trump may have “engaged in criminal conspiracy” while trying to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election. 

BTW: The development comes as the committee battles to recoverl documents from John Eastman, the lawyer charged with drafting the strategy for the Jan. 6, 2021  certification. The panel said that Trump and Eastman worked together to try to convince then-VP Mike Pence to obstruct Congress’s certification of the Electoral College votes.

https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/596657-jan-6-panel-claims-trump-engaged-in-corrupt-scheme-on-2020-election

 

 

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be speaking at Berean Baptist Church on Hwy 109 in Winston-Salem this Sunday (March 6). www.bereanbaptistwsnc.org

 

 

Seasonal Jobs with the Winston-Salem Dash

March 5 (SAT) and March 10 (Thurs). Location: Flow Club at Truist Ballpark

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostVeterans Dental Clinic
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Veterans Dental Clinic

Verne HillMar 03, 2022

The real Dr Seuss

Verne HillMar 02, 2022

Wednesday Word

Verne HillMar 02, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes