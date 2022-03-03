Thursday News, March 03, 2022

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen (mainly Cedar/Juniper, Elm and Maple) will remain in the HIGH range through the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

TODAY: Special Blood Drive happening in Kernersville this afternoon. First Christian Church in Kernersville from 2:30pm – 7:30pm. Details at www.wbfj.fm. *Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross. *Call 1-800-RED CROSS or click www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Celebrating former Kernersville Police officer Sean Houle who needed – 70 pints of blood – after being shot in the line of duty last February.

(NEW) Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday – Sunday) Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem. Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt… Sign up now, space is limited https://footbridge.org/clinics

Also coming up: Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tournament (May 13, 2022)

On Wednesday, School leaders in Winston-Salem broke ground on a new multi-use stadium for RJ Reynolds High School and Wiley Middle School. Douglas Crater Field is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The non-profit “Home Field Advantage,” made up largely of RJR parents and supporters, started raising private money for the project about ten years ago.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-leaders-break-ground-on-new-stadium-for-rj-reynolds-hs/39303905

Update: Ukraine under attack (Day 8)

CBN’s Operation Blessing is sending an international relief team to the Poland-Ukraine border to help with refugees. More than 1 million people have fled as Russia continues to bomb Ukraine’s largest cities. Donate at https://www.ob.org/mc/obcrisis/

Showing support to Ukraine.

RCR owner Richard Childress is working to donate one million rounds of ammunition to the people of Ukraine, to help them defend against Russian aggression. WXII 12 reporting that Childress is working with Ammo Inc. to get waivers to get the ammo shipped to Ukraine. Cargo planes and private contractors will be used.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/richard-childress-to-send-ammunition-to-ukraine-to-help-during-russian-invasion/39303114

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up starts March 7.

It’s designed for items that garbage crews typically can’t accept, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances. Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’. Info at 336-727-8000 for a CityLink agent

What an ‘Amazing Race’ for Raleigh couple last night…

After traveling to 17 cities in seven countries, while enduring a 19-month pause in filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn and Kim Holderness from Raleigh (former TV news anchors turned full-time internet personalities) walked away with the $1 million-dollar prize last night on Season 33 of the Amazing Race on CBS.

https://www.newsobserver.com/entertainment/tv/warm-tv-blog/article258935833.html

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month. Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

College Hoops: Wake Forest (men) over NC State Wednesday night. www.godeacs.com

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum continues through Sunday (March 2-6)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/bracket-set-for-2022-acc-womens-basketball-tournament/83

Research: eating THIS for breakfast can help slow down ‘aging’?

What is it? OATS. According to a study published in the Nutritional Journal, eating oats on the regular can help with a wide range of health issues including preventing heart disease and autoimmune diseases while decreasing “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Qats are chock full of antioxidants that can help to lower blood pressure as well as reduce inflammation. Read more: https://www.eatthis.com/best-breakfast-habit-slow-aging

Ernie Pitt, founder of the Winston-Salem Chronicle, will be inducted into the N.C. Media & Journalism Hall of Fame on April 8 in Chapel Hill. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ernie-pitt-former-publisher-of-the-winston-salem-chronicle

The White House says it’s time to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live” and unveiled a new plan Wednesday that focuses on helping Americans live alongside the virus instead of being in crisis mode. New CDC guidelines still call for masks in certain places but to use caution as we all move out of the Covid pandemic.

Read more about the ‘National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan’ (March 2, 2022)

https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/

Update: The House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack suggesting in a court filing this week that there is evidence suggesting that former President Donald Trump may have “engaged in criminal conspiracy” while trying to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

BTW: The development comes as the committee battles to recoverl documents from John Eastman, the lawyer charged with drafting the strategy for the Jan. 6, 2021 certification. The panel said that Trump and Eastman worked together to try to convince then-VP Mike Pence to obstruct Congress’s certification of the Electoral College votes.

https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/596657-jan-6-panel-claims-trump-engaged-in-corrupt-scheme-on-2020-election

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be speaking at Berean Baptist Church on Hwy 109 in Winston-Salem this Sunday (March 6). www.bereanbaptistwsnc.org

Seasonal Jobs with the Winston-Salem Dash

March 5 (SAT) and March 10 (Thurs). Location: Flow Club at Truist Ballpark