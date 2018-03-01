Thursday News, March 01, 2018

Today is March 1st. Celebrating birthdays today include Justin Bieber, Ron Howard and some guy named Verne? 🙂

An emotional gathering of political leaders joining the Graham family at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday. The body of Billy Graham has been transported back to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s funeral.

Reverend Graham will be laid to rest Friday afternoon after a private service at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. https://goo.gl/Q8mX72

“(WED) in the center of this great chamber lies Billy Graham, an ambassador for Christ who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God’s grace.”

-President Trump

NOTE: Friday, March 2, 2018 is “Billy Graham Day” in Charlotte

A proclamation by the Charlotte City Council

Charlotte Traffic Alert: Billy Graham Parkway will be shutdown 9pm tonight through late Friday afternoon near the Billy Graham Library…

(SAT) WS DASH Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark this Saturday (Mar 3)

from 10am to 1pm. Part-time positions. Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services – Winston Salem and Legends Hospitality. http://atmilb.com/2o79QTx

Millions of Americans are now getting a little ‘bump’ in pay (as a result of the new tax law). The IRS and Treasury Department have unveiled a new

online calculator for figuring whether you’re withholding enough for taxes.

Experts advise checking the calculator to ensure you have the correct number of withholdings and updating W-4 forms filed with employers. CNN

https://apps.irs.gov/app/withholdingcalculator/

TEASE: This week on Sunday @ 5, tax professional Keith Hiatt will give us some great tips on helping with our current tax preparation…

Do you dread exercise?

Experts suggest: Stop calling it exercise…

Instead, take a ‘stroll” or “fun run”.

Studies show that individuals were inclined to go farther – with a better attitude. Just calling it “exercise” fills most of us with dread.

Senior Services Inc. will hold its 8th annual “Art Show and Sale,” a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels, this Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. The free, one-day art sale will feature a broad selection of art for purchase. A sizable portion of each sale to help provide hot, nutritious meals for homebound elderly residents in Forsyth County. www.seniorservicesinc.org.

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is now open in Winston-Salem. A grand opening event is planned this Saturday, (March 3) from 9am to 3pm. Location: the old Gander Mountain location at 1950 South Stratford Road.

The time for action is now. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office along with Rockingham County Schools are moving forward with a plan to put armed Volunteer School Safety Officers in public schools.

Under the program, volunteers from the community with at least two years of experience in law enforcement or military policing would be placed in schools across the county starting this Fall.

BTW: A North Carolina law that went into effect after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, allows sheriff’s offices to establish volunteer school safety resource officer programs. https://goo.gl/uWsp3F

Walmart joins Dick’s Sporting Goods in banning sales of guns to people under the age of 21, a move announced on Wednesday following the

Parkland, Florida – school shooting 2 weeks ago. https://goo.gl/t2gKP4

First a chicken shortage in the U.K. Now KFC is facing a gravy shortage?

Yum! Brands is blaming a new distribution system for the problem. https://goo.gl/fNwwqd

A stricter policy dealing with emotional-support animals goes into effect TODAY at two major airlines – Delta and United. Interesting: A United spokesperson said the number of comfort animals on its flights jumped from 43,000 in 2016 to 76,000 last year. -USA Today

Average cash amount per tooth paid out in 2017 from the Tooth Fairy: = $4.13

That’s an 11% cash payout decrease from 2016. https://goo.gl/oAue6N

BTW: First timers (first tooth lost) received an average of $5.70 per tooth…

App State has released its Fall 2018 Football schedule

ASU opens their season on the road with games at Penn State then UNC-Charlotte. The Mountaineers have 6 home games and 2 nationally televised games this Fall in their 5th season in the Sun Belt Conference. www.journalnow.com

Insights: Growing older…

‘Wisdom belongs to the aged,

and understanding to the old’

Job 12:12 New Living Translation

‘The glory of young men is their strength,

And the honor of old men is their gray hair’

Proverbs 20:29

“You don’t stop laughing when you grow old,

you grow old when you stop laughing.”

-George Bernard Shaw