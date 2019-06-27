Thursday News, June 27, 2019  

Headline of the Day: “Binge-watching is hazardous to your health”

The Federal Trade Commission has blocked more than a billion illegal robocalls in a "crackdown" coordinated with the Justice Department as well as state and local law enforcement agencies.

For the second year, Target will offer teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items starting July 13.

Amazon shoppers can pick up their packages inside more than one hundred Rite Aid stores starting TODAY. The service will be available at over 1,500 Rite Aids by the end of the year.

Sign of the Times? Pier 1 Imports plans to close 57 stores, and more closures could be coming. CVS, Payless and Victoria’s Secret are some of the brands closing stores.

Round One: Democrats clash over health insurance, economy

Ten more Democratic presidential hopefuls take the stage tonight to conclude the first round of the 2020 debates (NBC, 9 p.m. ET

The Supreme Court completes its term Thursday with major decisions expected on partisan gerrymandering and the Trump administration's plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Mountaineers VS Tarheels in Chapel Hill? Tickets to this College football match-up set for Sept 21 was sold out in matter of hours on Wednesday morning. North Carolina's game against Clemson, a week after App State's visit to Chapel Hill – is also sold out.

Dr James Dobson shares about his recent visit to our southern border…

Fact: Border patrol stations along our southern border are holding 15,000 migrants right now – almost four times their capacity of 4,000.

“Approximately 5,500 people (migrants) show up every day in districts organized along our southern U.S. border. McAllen is the site of only one of them, but it is the busiest and most besieged. The “refugees” arrive exhausted and ragged from walking hundreds of miles. Among them are large numbers of children, many of whom are unaccompanied by a caring adult. Currently, the facility I visited is experiencing a flu epidemic, and there are no additional beds on which to lie. Some of the women have been raped. More than 70 people of all ages are sent to local hospitals daily along the southern border. Doctors and medical staff are overwhelmed by their patient load.

Remember that word, “overwhelmed.”

“…the migrants aren’t the only victims of a broken system. The (Border) agents are openly hated by citizens who resent the work they do. They are routinely vilified and mocked and demonized. Their families are also subjected to ridicule. These agents need our appreciation and prayers. They have one of the most thankless jobs in America…

I promised the exhausted U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents that I would go home and tell as many people as possible what I had seen “up close and personal”…

Read the entire letter form Dr Dobson…