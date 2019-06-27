Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, June 27, 2019  

Thursday News, June 27, 2019  

Verne HillJun 27, 2019Comments Off on Thursday News, June 27, 2019  

Like

Headline of the Day:  “Binge-watching is hazardous to your health”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/wellness/how-binge-watching-is-hazardous-to-your-health/2019/05/31/03b0d70a-8220-11e9-bce7-40b4105f7ca0_story.html

 

The Federal Trade Commission has blocked more than a billion illegal robocalls in a “crackdown” coordinated with the Justice Department as well as state and local law enforcement agencies.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/25/ftc-robocall-crackdown/1548714001/

 

For the second year, Target will offer teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items starting July 13 www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/26/target-teacher-discount-teacher-prep-event-returns-july-13

 

Amazon shoppers can pick up their packages inside more than one hundred Rite Aid stores  starting TODAY. The service will be available at over 1,500 Rite Aids by the end of the year.      https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/27/

 

Sign of the Times?  Pier 1 Imports plans to close 57 stores, and more closures could be coming.  CVS, Payless and Victoria’s Secret are some of the brands closing stores.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/27/pier-1-imports-store-closings-2019-retailer-raises-number-closure

 

Round One: Democrats clash over health insurance, economy

Ten more Democratic presidential hopefuls take the stage tonight to conclude the first round of the 2020 debates (NBC, 9 p.m. ET

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/27/democratic-debates-iran-united-states-tensions-supreme-court-amazon-rite-aid/1550683001/

Need to brush up on the candidates? Check out USA TODAY’s interactive guide to all the declared candidates.

 

The Supreme Court completes its term Thursday with major decisions expected on partisan gerrymandering and the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.   https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/27/

 

Mountaineers VS Tarheels in Chapel Hill?  Tickets to this College football match-up set for Sept 21 was sold out in matter of hours on Wednesday morning. North Carolina’s game against Clemson, a week after App State’s visit to Chapel Hill – is also sold out.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-trail-app-state-at-north-carolina-tickets-sell-out/

 

Dr James Dobson shares about his recent visit to our southern border…

Fact: Border patrol stations along our southern border are holding 15,000 migrants right now – almost four times their capacity of 4,000.

“Approximately 5,500 people (migrants) show up every day in districts organized along our southern U.S. border. McAllen is the site of only one of them, but it is the busiest and most besieged. The “refugees” arrive exhausted and ragged from walking hundreds of miles. Among them are large numbers of children, many of whom are unaccompanied by a caring adult. Currently, the facility I visited is experiencing a flu epidemic, and there are no additional beds on which to lie. Some of the women have been raped. More than 70 people of all ages are sent to local hospitals daily along the southern border. Doctors and medical staff are overwhelmed by their patient load.

Remember that word, “overwhelmed.”

“…the migrants aren’t the only victims of a broken system. The (Border) agents are openly hated by citizens who resent the work they do. They are routinely vilified and mocked and demonized. Their families are also subjected to ridicule. These agents need our appreciation and prayers. They have one of the most thankless jobs in America…

I promised the exhausted U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents that I would go home and tell as many people as possible what I had seen “up close and personal”…

Read the entire letter form Dr Dobson…   https://drjamesdobson.org/about/july-newsletter-2019

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post"Overwhelmed" Dr James Dobson shares about his recent visit to our southern border…
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Lifehacker: “Did leave the stove ON?” Snap a photo?

Verne HillJun 28, 2019

Fisher-Price Recall…

Verne HillJun 28, 2019

Friday News, June 28, 2019  

Verne HillJun 28, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Vintage Bible College Summer Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Summer Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Jul 8 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Summer Quarter begins[...]
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes