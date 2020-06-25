Thursday News, JUNE 25, 2020

North Carolina will remain in “Safer At Home – Phase 2” for 3 more weeks…to help slow the spread of COVID-19. (set to end at 5pm July 17, 2020).

*People are now required to wear face coverings in public spaces, whether inside or outside, where physical distancing of six feet is not possible… this is now a statewide mandate from the Governor and the Coronavirus Task Force.

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-147-FAQ.pdf

*Helpful TIPS for wearing face masks in hot weather on the News Blog

`Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

For a working list of COVID-19 Testing Sites in the Triad,

visit the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Piedmont International University is now Carolina University

The Board is honoring the Piedmont legacy by creating The Piedmont School of Divinity (or Piedmont Divinity School) to honor Piedmont’s historic name and heritage of training ministers and teaching Bible and theology. https://news.piedmontu.edu/2020/06/24/announcing-our-new-name/

Expect colorful sunrises + sunsets from that “mysterious” Saharan dust plume blowing across the Atlantic Ocean toward the East Coast through next week. https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/21/weather/saharan-dust-tropical-forecast-hurricane-update-sunday/index.html

HUGS are safer than handshakes?

According to Belgian vir-ol-o-gist Marc Van Ranst (he studies viruses),

giving a hug is ‘in theory’ safer than giving a handshake. He noted that skin to skin contact increases the risk of transmitting the coronavirus from person to person.

So, who needs a hug?

https://www.jpost.com/international/hugs-are-safer-than-handshakes-belgian-virologist-says-631252

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

The bridge that carries Old Greensboro Road over Brushy Fork is CLOSED.

As a precaution, Old Greensboro Road will remain closed to through traffic between Waterworks Road and Fifth Street until further notice.

DETOUR: New Walkertown Road and Waterworks Road / follow the signs.

https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem/photos/a.73551408196/10158483878023197/?type=3&theater

Peaceful Rally in support of ALL ‘First Responders’ in Uptown Lexington

This Saturday (June 27) around 6pm.

Near the Lexington Police station…

Check out the Events page (and News Blog) at wbfj.fm

Thanks to Mitch Garmer (local firefighter) for organizing this special event!!

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of YOUR blood donation.

*Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Wake Forest Law has a Pro Bono project can help provide free legal guidance to North Carolinians affected by the pandemic. The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about…going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

Winston-Salem Parks & Recreation: Summer Camps for kids

Registration for summer camps will be held this Saturday, June 27 at 8 a.m.

Recreation & Parks is offering all-day and half-day camps starting July 6,

plus virtual camps for kids staying home. Details and registration forms at CityofWS.org/Rec.

Meals for kids: The city of Winston-Salem continues its meal services for youth under the age of 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for provide meals at 8 city recreation centers. No Registration is required

(BTW: Friday distribution covers meals for the weekend)

The Eiffel Tower in Paris has re-opened, ending a 104-day coronavirus shutdown. Bad News: You’ve must take the stairs…

The elevators are off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

https://apnews.com/aa06445f845fafcd092a3e5b6f630ab9

The parent company of health and wellness retailer GNC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company plans to close “up to 1,200 stores.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/06/24/gnc-bankruptcy-store-closings-coronavirus-pandemic/3248499001/

Summer is officially here…

FYI: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen use can help prevent skin cancer by protecting you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Here are some helpful tips…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs