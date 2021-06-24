Thursday News, June 24, 2021

The IRS has unveiled two new ‘online tools’ to help families manage their ‘Child Tax Credit’ payments. Two important points about the advance payments… Links https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/2021-child-tax-credit-and-advance-child-tax-credit-payments-resources-and-guidance

11am update: Part of a 12-story residential building collapsed early Thursday in the South Florida town of Surfside, killing at least one person.

An intense search and rescue effort is underway. Prayers please…

Two people were pulled alive from the rubble at Champlain Towers South, since the collapse happened around 1:30am early Thursday morning.



Crews are still searching the Dan River for that missing pregnant woman.

Teresa Villano is the last family member unaccounted for after that Dan River tubing accident last Thursday.

Local: ‘Simply Mac’ has opened a retail store on S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

The store carries the entire line of Apple products, as well as third-party accessories and Simply Mac’s signature service and warranty repairs. The company is based in Miami and has two stores in North Carolina. Details at www.simplymac.com.



An Indiana woman has become the first of nearly 500 defendants to be sentenced for the ‘January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol’. Anna Morgan Lloyd, of Indiana, will avoid jail time, but will serve 3 years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 dollars in restitution after admitting to entering the Capitol.



Presidential stop in North Carolina. Biden will visit Raleigh this afternoon to encourage people to get that COVID-19 vaccine.

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first visit to the US /Mexico border on Friday. This trip comes after much criticism from members of both parties for Harris failing to go earlier.

Israel is postponing individual (vaccinated) tourists- those who are not in groups – from entering their country til August 01st. Due to a recent rise in COVID cases.



Hoping for clear skies this evening. Check out the last “supermoon” of 2021.

BTW: Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-edition Supermoon Strawberry Doughnut – today only.

Road closure in Davidson County

DOT has closed Arnold Road between Conrad Sowers and Hoover for (emergency) pipe repair. The work should be completed by July 2, weather permitting.

Reagan High School baseball team has advanced to the Class 4-A state championship series. East Surry advancing to the state 1-A championship.



Greensboro’s annual ‘Fun Fourth (of July) Event’ will happen this year!

After being canceled in 2020 due to Covid, organizers are planning a streamlined event, modified for safety. All of the ‘Fun Fourth’ events will happen on one day,

Saturday, July 3. FYI: Find out more about the annual 'Freedom Run' a 10k, 5k, or 1-mile fun run/walk -happening on July 3rd – on the News Blog.

A former Springboro, Ohio teacher has left her entire estate (of nearly half-million-dollars) to the high school where she worked for several years.

Patricia “Patty” McCandless, who died in 2018, was an English teacher at Clearcreek High School (now known as Springboro High School),

from 1961-1968.

Her estate, which was only recently received by the district, will be used over several years for scholarships and other potential needs of Springboro High School students in grades nine through 12- as was her wish.

“In speaking with several close friends of Patty’s, and her colleagues from the University of Illinois and Ohio State, one word has been brought up by every single person to describe Ms. Patty’s: KIND. Throughout Patty’s life, she impacted many individuals with her hard work, intelligence, and her patience. It’s beyond impressive that Ms. McCandless will continue to impact the students of. In a word, Ms. Patty is inspiring.”



