Thursday News, June 22, 2017

Summer is finally here! Safety tips (keeping cool while working outside)

-Hydrate with water, avoiding sugary drinks and alcohol.

-Wear light-colored clothing

-Apply sunscreen SPF 15 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to bring rain and gusty along the Gulf Coast after making landfall early this morning. Heavy rain and flooding from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. The death of a 10-year-old boy in Alabama has been blamed on the storm. Source: National Hurricane Center in Miami

SALE: Hanesbrands Sample Sale in GREENSBORO thru Sunday

Location: The old Harris Teeter building at 2710 North Church Street.

Hanesbrands says a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel will be sold at reduced prices. All inventory will be marked $10 or less.

Sale hours: 10am – 7pm. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday 11 to 5pm

Cash, plus MasterCard, Visa and debit/credit cards will be accepted. No personal checks. No refunds or exchanges. All sales are final. https://goo.gl/UK2Jcc

Reminder: In Winston-Salem, the annual Hanesbrands sample sale

will be held the week of Aug. 14 at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds.

A special ceremony was held on Wednesday at the I-85 North Rest Area to remember over 100 NC DOT workers that lost their lives while working in construction zones throughout the state. Eventually, plaques paying tribute to the DOT workers will be in place at all 61 rest areas across the state.

BTW: Speeding and distracted driving accounted for more than 50% of all work zone crashes in the state. In 2016, there were over 5,800 work zone crashes in North Carolina, including 24 fatalities.

Safety suggestions in Work Zones:

-Minimize distractions, keep your attention on the road

-Obey the posted speed limits in and around a work zone

-Do NOT change lanes in a work zone

-Paying close attention to signs and work zone flaggers. https://goo.gl/M1MvUA

Wake Forest stand out John Collins is projected to go in the first round of tonight’s NBA Draft.

NBC is planning a “Downton Abbey” movie to begin production in 2018.

Network Execs hope to assemble around 20 members from the original PBS cast. https://goo.gl/79R612

We ❤️ teachers!

The Krispy Kreme location in Clemmons is offering teachers

FREE coffee – with any purchase, just show your school ID – all summer long.

The Governor has ordered all U.S. flags at state facilities be lowered half-staff through sunset Friday in remembrance of fallen NC soldier Sgt. Dilllon Baldridge.

The 22 year old, along with two other US soldiers, was killed in Afghanistan on June 10. Dillon was born July 18, 1994, in Raleigh and grew up in Youngsville.

**Dillon’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. this Friday at Ashe County High School. A graveside service will follow. Source: WNCN

NEW: Biscuitville has broken ground in Walkertown. The restaurant is being built at the intersection of Hwy 158 and Hwy 66. This is Biscuitville’s first NEW location in 10 years. www.journal.com

New date? The re-opening of the MC Benton Convention Center will now be July 15 with a ribbon cutting set for July 28th. The $20-million dollar renovation project was originally set to reopen back in May. www.journalnow.com

Praying for the family and friends of Otto Warmbier (warm-beer)

A memorial service is scheduled today for the former UVA student who died just days after returning to the U.S. from a prison in North Korea. The funeral will take place at Otto’s old alma matter, Wyoming High School, in Ohio.

*No autopsy is planned at his family’s request. USA Today

Tough parenting love? Keyshawn Johnson is not playing games with his son.

The former NFL All-Pro wide receiver went into full parent mode when he pulled his son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., off the Nebraska football team (possibly temporarily) after his son was busted for weed in his college dorm.

Keyshawn Johnson Jr., one of the most touted wide receiver recruits in the entire nation, was recently cited for marijuana possession after university police found pot and drug paraphernalia in his dorm.

Keyshawn Sr., who played in the NFL for 11 years, confirmed that his son is taking an “extended leave of absence” from the football program to “mature” for 6 months. Here’s what (dad) Keyshawn Sr said about his son’s situation…

“I never asked him. At the end of the day, I don’t think that decision was in his hands. He squandered that decision. He still wants to play football, and he still wants to play for Nebraska. But if you don’t do the things you’re supposed to do, under the guidelines of me, it’s not going to happen.”

“One thing you will not do as my son is you will not embarrass Nebraska, you will not embarrass Mike Riley and you will not embarrass this family,” the elder Johnson said. “If you mature and you’re ready to resume your football career and academic goals, then Nebraska will be ready to embrace you.”

Bottom Line: Parenting done right. https://goo.gl/kop3Yb