Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, June 21, 2018

Thursday News, June 21, 2018

Verne HillJun 21, 2018Comments Off on Thursday News, June 21, 2018

Like

Today is the longest day of the year

Welcome to the official start to summer

 

Today is also National Smoothie Day and Selfie Day

 

Deals: Check out a list of ways that businesses are helping you celebrate SUMMER…

Including Bojangles, Cinnabon, Dairy Quees, Dunkin Donuts,Hungry Howies, McAlisters and McDonald’s… on the News Blog at wbfj.fm     https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/06/20/first-day-summer-2018-get-freebies-and-deals-thursday/704536002/

 

You should never wear ‘these clothing items’ to work this summer?

In a survey from OfficeTeam, managers say tank tops, “cold shoulder tops,” and shorts are less acceptable now than even five years ago in the traditional office.

*Serious stuff:  80% of managers said ‘poor clothing choices’ could affect an employee’s chance of getting promoted.   Check out the list of clothing items to avoid wearing to the office this summer…    http://www.businessinsider.com/what-not-to-wear-to-work-summer-2018-5

 

New study reveals that Marriage is good for your heart…

Researchers combing through 20 years of data on more than two million people, aged 42 to 77, found that being married significantly reduced the risk of both heart disease and stroke. *The results were nearly the same for men and women, except for stroke, which men were more susceptible. The findings published in the medical journal Heart.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/june/new-study-reveals-that-marriage-is-good-for-your-heart

 

Update: President Trump signing an executive order on Wednesday to bring an end to family separations at the Southern border when immigrants are caught trying to cross into the US illegal. The new Executive Order will not end the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy…  www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/june/white-house-considers-executive-order-to-end-family-border-separation

 

Love to go to the movies?  AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, has unveiled its own subscription deal called “AMC Stubs”, where you can see up to three movies a week for a monthly fee of just under $20 ($19.95). That’s more expensive than the $9.95 monthly fee for MoviePass subscribers, but AMC’s plan gives access to premium format screenings like IMAX and 3-D…

http://money.cnn.com/2018/06/20/media/amc-monthly-subscription/index.html

 

Hey, that’s MY credit card!  Police were called to Shannon’s Restaurant in Pine Bluff, Arkansas earlier in the week after a customer tried to pay for a meal using his waitress’ own stolen credit card.  Waitress Flora Lunsford called 911 to report that the customer (21-year-old Shamon West) had tried paying for his meal with her stolen credit card.

Officers found other items on West that had been in Lunsford’s purse when it was stolen from her car Sunday at a nearby gas station, including her Social Security card and driver’s license. West is being held at the Jefferson County jail, getting 3 meals daily.

http://5newsonline.com/2018/06/20/police-thief-tried-paying-waitress-with-her-own-stolen-card-in-pine-bluff/

 

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Road Construction

Northwest Boulevard will be closed over the next several weeks between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks thru July 11, weather permitting.  Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School.      http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

 

Southern Poverty Law Center feeling the heat…

Up to 60 Conservative organizations (many Christian groups) attacked as “hate groups” by the Southern Poverty Law Center are considering legal action against the Left-wing group.

*Some of the groups targeted included Liberty Counsel, Family Research Council, Alliance Defending Freedom, American Family Association and several evangelical churches.

*The Southern Poverty Law Center was created during the civil rights movement and is credited with putting the Ku Klux Klan out of business. BUT, it has since morphed into an ultra left leaning activist organization exclusively targeting conservative and Christian groups.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/june/southern-poverty-law-center-could-be-hit-with-60-lawsuit-landslide

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDEALS: Specials to celebrate SUMMER…
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Freedom House: “Rescuing mothers, Redeeming lives”

Verne HillJun 21, 2018

New study: Marriage is good for your heart…

Verne HillJun 21, 2018

You should never wear ‘these clothing items’ to work this summer

Verne HillJun 21, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
18
Mon
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 18 – Jul 21 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Yadkinville, Pilot Mountain & King) needs volunteers… June 25-29, July 9-13 & July 23-27 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and[...]
9:00 am “Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 18 @ 9:00 am – Jun 22 @ 12:00 pm
Kids Camp is for 4 years old through 5th grade 336.714.5448
6:00 pm VBS: “Game On” @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Game On” @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
336.788.3112
6:30 pm VBS: “Camp Moose on the Loose” @ Higher Ground Baptist Church (Tyro Community)
VBS: “Camp Moose on the Loose” @ Higher Ground Baptist Church (Tyro Community)
Jun 18 @ 6:30 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
For ages 3 years old – adults 336.787.3229
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes