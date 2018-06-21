Thursday News, June 21, 2018

Today is the longest day of the year

Welcome to the official start to summer

Today is also National Smoothie Day and Selfie Day

You should never wear ‘these clothing items’ to work this summer?

In a survey from OfficeTeam, managers say tank tops, “cold shoulder tops,” and shorts are less acceptable now than even five years ago in the traditional office.

*Serious stuff: 80% of managers said ‘poor clothing choices’ could affect an employee’s chance of getting promoted. Check out the list of clothing items to avoid wearing to the office this summer… http://www.businessinsider.com/what-not-to-wear-to-work-summer-2018-5

New study reveals that Marriage is good for your heart…

Researchers combing through 20 years of data on more than two million people, aged 42 to 77, found that being married significantly reduced the risk of both heart disease and stroke. *The results were nearly the same for men and women, except for stroke, which men were more susceptible. The findings published in the medical journal Heart.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/june/new-study-reveals-that-marriage-is-good-for-your-heart

Update: President Trump signing an executive order on Wednesday to bring an end to family separations at the Southern border when immigrants are caught trying to cross into the US illegal. The new Executive Order will not end the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy… www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/june/white-house-considers-executive-order-to-end-family-border-separation

Love to go to the movies? AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, has unveiled its own subscription deal called “AMC Stubs”, where you can see up to three movies a week for a monthly fee of just under $20 ($19.95). That’s more expensive than the $9.95 monthly fee for MoviePass subscribers, but AMC’s plan gives access to premium format screenings like IMAX and 3-D…

http://money.cnn.com/2018/06/20/media/amc-monthly-subscription/index.html

Hey, that’s MY credit card! Police were called to Shannon’s Restaurant in Pine Bluff, Arkansas earlier in the week after a customer tried to pay for a meal using his waitress’ own stolen credit card. Waitress Flora Lunsford called 911 to report that the customer (21-year-old Shamon West) had tried paying for his meal with her stolen credit card.

Officers found other items on West that had been in Lunsford’s purse when it was stolen from her car Sunday at a nearby gas station, including her Social Security card and driver’s license. West is being held at the Jefferson County jail, getting 3 meals daily.

http://5newsonline.com/2018/06/20/police-thief-tried-paying-waitress-with-her-own-stolen-card-in-pine-bluff/

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Road Construction

Northwest Boulevard will be closed over the next several weeks between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks thru July 11, weather permitting. Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

Southern Poverty Law Center feeling the heat…

Up to 60 Conservative organizations (many Christian groups) attacked as “hate groups” by the Southern Poverty Law Center are considering legal action against the Left-wing group.

*Some of the groups targeted included Liberty Counsel, Family Research Council, Alliance Defending Freedom, American Family Association and several evangelical churches.

*The Southern Poverty Law Center was created during the civil rights movement and is credited with putting the Ku Klux Klan out of business. BUT, it has since morphed into an ultra left leaning activist organization exclusively targeting conservative and Christian groups.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/june/southern-poverty-law-center-could-be-hit-with-60-lawsuit-landslide