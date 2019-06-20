Thursday News, June 20, 2019

Summer officially arrives this Friday (June 21) around lunchtime (11:54am)

Traffic Alert for Winston-Salem:

Silas Creek NB near Country Club. Left lane will be closed from 9am til 4pm.

Today and Friday. Expect delays… https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=568040

Business 40 Improvements Project – Facebook page…

Question about the Spruce Street Bridge. Is it open? No.

The Spruce Street Bride was removed last winter and will not be rebuilt.

Walkers can take Church, Main and Broad Street bridges to access the eastern and middle portions of the city. Next month, the Liberty Street Bridge should be open.

A portion of Cooks Flea Market will re-open this weekend after a fire at the state’s largest indoor flea market 2 weeks ago. Crews are continuing to clean up the damage from the fire and hope to fully reopen the flea market for the last weekend in June.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/part-of-cooks-flea-market-to-reopen-this-weekend-two-weeks-after-catching-fire/28109989

“I can’t make the walk against cancer, but I can make a donation…”

“Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer making a $1.1 million dollar donation to cancer research saying the generous gift was in honor of “Alex Trebek and all the other cancer survivors.” At the end of May, Trebek, 78, announced that his doctors told him he was in “near remission” after battling stage 4 cancer. https://myfox8.com/2019/06/19/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauer-donates-to-pancreatic-cancer-fund-in-honor-of-alex-trebek

Women’s World Cup: Get your ‘golf clap’ ready? The US women’s national team takes on Sweden this afternoon at 3pm (Fox 8). Team USA can clinch the top spot in the group with a win or a draw. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/20/

Take a test drive to help feed the hungry.

Flow BMW is partnering with Rivers International in the ‘Drive for a Cause Test Drive Event’! If you test drive a new BMW at Flow BMW between now and this Saturday (June 22). BMW will donate $20.00 for each test drive.

Goal: 500 test drives and to collect 10,000 pounds of food…

Nonperishable food items are also being collected. https://riversintl.org/

Summer begins Friday: Beat the heat of summer with free ice cream

Dairy Queen will offer free small regular or dipped cones with any purchase this Friday, June 21. Just download the DQ mobile app. Available at participating locations.

‘Moji Coffee & More’ opens this Saturday in downtown WS (June 22).

Moji Coffee & More is a non-profit business that offers employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice.” The shop will employ 20 to 23 part-time “mojistas” as well as a few supervisors.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/moji-coffee-more-to-open-june-offering-employment-to-people/

Breaking: U.S.-Iranian tensions have escalated after a U.S. surveillance drone was shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard earlier today. The Pentagon said the incident happened in international waters over the Strait of Hormuz. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2019/06/20/

What’s the deal? At least nine American citizens have died at Dominican Republic resorts over the past year, according to the US State Department. The FBI is in the DR testing samples from the various hotel rooms to see if there are any connections.

Here are the 9 Americans reported dead after staying at Dominican Republic resorts

Pilot Mountain hosting the “Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo”

This Saturday (June 22) from 11 to 7pm. The festival will feature more than 20 food trucks along West Main Street in Pilot Mountain. It will include inflatables for children and live music. Details: Visit The Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo page on Facebook.

Why is there a librarian at my laundromat? Shhhhh… Pass the dryer sheets.

An initiative called ‘Wash and Learn’ is bringing books and technology to neighborhood laundromats in several states and Washington, D.C. Expect computers and tablets with special education portals for all ages including literacy apps and bilingual experiences just for children. Some locations will even have a librarian 10 hours a week to help with technology and job-related assistance.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/laundromats-turning-into-libraries-with-staff-technology/28111353

UFO ‘sightings’ vary by state.

In states with cold winters, sightings increase dramatically during summer months, when more residents are spending their leisure time outdoors.

The five states with the most reported UFO sightings per 100,000 people are all northern states, and three of them — Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine — are located in New England.

BTW: North Carolina ranks 38th out of 50…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/06/19/states-with-the-most-ufo-sightings/39306977/

The Michael W. Smith Center for Commercial Music will launch this fall at Liberty University’s School of Music, with ‘Smitty’ as the director. Kevin Jonas, Sr (father of the Jonas Brothers) will also play a pivotal role. Former Christian recording artist and music industry executive Al Denson has been a key player in the center.

*Liberty is among the top 10 largest schools of music in the country.

https://www.liberty.edu/index.cfm?PID=18495&mid=338687