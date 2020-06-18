Thursday News, JUNE 18, 2020

Reminder: Make sure your Headlights are ON…if your windshield wipers are ON.

Official start of Summer is this Saturday (June 20) 😊

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 21)

Having problems with your unemployment?

Wake Forest Law may be able to help. Are you one of the many that can’t get through to D-E-S and you’re waiting for your benefits? Wake Forest Law has a Pro Bono project that may help. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm. http://news.law.wfu.edu/making-an-impact/

Breakthrough? Doctors at Oxford University say the drug dex-a-meth-a-sone improves survival rates for one-third of the sickest COVID patients – the ones who were on breathing machines (such as a ventilator). The drug is a common steroid and is widely available worldwide. It’s also cheap – a patient can be treated for just a dollar a day.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/common-steroid-shows-promise-in-treating-sickest-covid-patients-for-only-1-a-day

The North Carolina set a new record for hospitalizations, with 846 people in the hospital because of COVID-19 as of mid-week. In Forsyth County, 50 new cases of coronavirus were reported by public health officials on Wednesday.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-has-50-new-covid-19-cases-and-one-additional-death/

`Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of YOUR blood donation.

*Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Summer officially begins on Saturday

The summer solstice – the exact moment when the sun is at its highest point in the sky each year – will be at 5:44pm this Saturday.

FYI: On average, the hottest three months of the year -June, July and August.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/17/summer-solstice-2020-first-day-summer-most-daylight-june-20/3199724001/

Sunscreen 101: Everyone needs sunscreen.

BTW: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen use can help prevent skin cancer by protecting you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Here are some helpful tips…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Check the expiration date! Experts say that up to 3 years is the limit of effectiveness.

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

CVS Health is opening a new COVID-19 testing site in Winston-Salem on Friday.

The new test site will be at the CVS pharmacy on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Interested: You must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

*CVS has over 70 COVID-19 testing site locations across the state.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cvs-opens-covid-19-test-site-on-mlk/

EVENT: The Winston-Salem Dash will host a ‘Play Catch on the Field’ event at BB&T Ballpark NEXT Saturday, June 27. (Sounds like a cool Father’s Day gift!)

The event is FREE to the public. Space is limited. www.wsdash.com

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE. Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living for your Brain + Body. 24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Dates and registration info: at www.alz.org/northcarolina

*Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

UPDATE: The Rend Collective Concert scheduled for June 27th at the W-S Fairgrounds Annex is being POSTPONED.

More info will be coming in the coming weeks.

Tickets already purchased will be good for the rescheduled show date. TBD…