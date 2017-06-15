Thursday News, June 15, 2017

*Summer officially starts next Wednesday (June 21)

Tips to help you keeping COOL this summer:

Turn OFF those ‘old school’ incandescent lights, when not needed.

They emit heat (and waste energy) when left on!

*Grand Opening: The new Lidl (LEE – dull) grocery store off Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem is open. The celebration continues through the weekend.

One last time: The Bat-signal will light up L.A. City Hall tonight in honor of “Batman” actor Adam West’s passing last weekend. LA Times http://lat.ms/2s5g6hi

Update: Representative Steve Scalise (R-La) remains in critical condition this morning after undergoing emergency surgery yesterday.

Scalise and 4 others were wounded after a lone gunman fired dozens of shots at Republican members of Congress who were gathered to practice baseball in Alexandria, Virginia ahead of tonight’s annual charity game. CBN News https://goo.gl/XPGVIn

**Update: C-Span will televise the Congressional Baseball Game For Charity tonight (June 15). First pitch: 7:05pm https://www.congressionalbaseball.org/

*The Capitol Police Memorial Fund will be added to the list of this year’s beneficiaries.

Update: Just a short time ago, Pro-golfer Phil Mickelson officially withdrew from the US Open golf tournament, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter’s high school graduation in California and make his afternoon tee time. Phil’s daughter, Amanda, is the class president at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad and was to give the commencement speech today. Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open.

This is a (family) memory-making week for Mickelson…

On Wednesday, Mickelson attending the eighth-grade graduation of his son, Evan, in San Diego. His daughter’s High School graduation happens today and Mickelson will celebrate his 47th birthday on Friday, Oh yeah, Father’s Day on Sunday! https://goo.gl/32K9LB

‘Child Safety Seat Check’ happening Friday from 10 – 2pm at the Target

on Main Street in Kernersville. Sponsored by the Kernersville Police and Fire departments. The checkpoint is free. Open to the public. (336) 992-5475

The Hot n Now glaze at ONE Triad Krispy Kreme is going CHOCOLATE?

The new Krispy Kreme location in Clemmons will be glazing their original doughnuts in chocolate late Friday through this Sunday evening.

Breaking News: Father of Otto Warmbier (warm-beer) – the college student and former North Korea detainee – speaking at a news conference this morning saying that his son is in stable condition but has suffered a “severe neurological injury.” Otto was admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center earlier this week after being released from a North Korean prison.

Otto was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after he confessed to trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting North Korea in 2016. He remained in the country for 17 months, where he was reportedly in a coma for more than a year.

Fred Warmbier appeared critical of the Obama administration’s handling of his son’s January 2016 detention, saying the family heeded the administration’s advice to take a low profile “without result.” In contrast, he praised the Trump administration’s efforts: “They have our thanks for bringing Otto home.” When asked whether President Obama could have done more, Fred Warmbier replied: “I think the results speak for themselves.”

Doctors will share further information about Otto Warmbier’s medical condition in a separate news conference later this afternoon…

https://goo.gl/Dmcfvz

If you’re looking to watch a movie without objectionable content, you have a new option at home or on the go. “VidAngel” from Provo, Utah, has found a new way to resume its filtering service despite a massive lawsuit from Disney, Warner Brothers, 20th Century Fox and Lucas Films. This new technology means VidAngel can stream videos from all studios, except for the four involved in the lawsuit. That’s an issue they hope to present to the High court in just a matter of days. https://www.vidangel.com/about Source: CBN News https://goo.gl/cRMZNN

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices,

The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins.

A Winston-Salem Tradition since 1974 – Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, cakes & pies, fresh baked breads, jams & jellies, honey, crafts and much more. Open every Saturday on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.

http://wsfairgrounds.com/venues/fairgrounds-farmers-market/

EVENT: The Saturday (June 17) Berry Fresh Pie Contest

Open to all non-professional bakers 18 and older. First place: $100!