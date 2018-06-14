Thursday News, June 14, 2018

Traffic Alert in Greensboro: High school graduations

Numerous graduation ceremonies are taking place for Guilford County high schools When: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The area around the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center could get congested.

Greensboro police will be posted at major intersections.

Electronic message boards will instruct you about updated traffic + parking information.

Father’s Day is Sunday. Science suggests that the gifts of time and fellowship are more connecting than a neck tie or a new pair of sock?

Psychologists say ‘we’ all feel ‘happier’ when we spend our money on experiences rather than objects. -Ryan Howell, lead researcher from San Francisco State University

How much should I spend on that experience? You may be surprised…

One of the cool findings from a study through San Francisco State University is that you don’t have to spend lots of money to have a meaningful experience.

Examples: $5 going to a coffee shop. A couple of hours at a ballgame. A meal together. Or an hour at a spa. Also, spending MORE money doesn’t correlate to a more meaningful experience.

Study: Gifts of Experiences Are More Meaningful Than Material Things

A Belews Creek woman faces multiple charges, including driving while impaired, after she crashed into a Greensboro Waffle House. A pedestrian was hit as well.

Lock your car doors: That’s the continual message from local law enforcement.

In Forsyth County, there have been 33 car break-ins in June so far. Reminder: Lock your car and home as well as secure anything of value so it won’t be stolen. This will eliminate easy targets and cut down on crime. #9PMRoutine www.journalnow.com

Grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market has signed a lease for a space at Westridge Square (at the old Harris Teeter spot) in Greensboro. Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the country’s fastest-growing grocery chains, specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at competitive prices. http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news

Chimney Rock Park in western North Carolina is re-opening after a retaining wall at a parking lot collapsed last month after a week of heavy rain. Chimney Rock State Park is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Asheville. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 near Peters Creek Parkway will be CLOSED this Friday night through Saturday afternoon while crews continue to replace the Peters Creek Parkway bridge. The road will be closed in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-closing-this-weekend/article_70b9a562-928b-5e9e-8341-446d105ccafc.html

The Multiple States of California? An initiative that would divide California into three separate states will appear on the ballot in November’s general election.

Californians will vote whether to separate into three states: California, Northern California and Southern California, but subject to approval by the US Congress. -CNN

June 14: Today is ‘US Flag Day’

Flag Etiquette to consider when flying Old Glory…

The flag should never touch the ground or the floor; unless it is an all-weather flag, it should never be flown in bad weather; the flag should only be flown from sunrise to sunset unless it can be properly illuminated.

Don’t use the flag to carry, cover or store anything; never fly the flag upside down unless to signal an emergency; no writing should ever be put on the flag and the flag must always be allowed to fly free. www.usflag.org/flagetiquette.html

BTW: What did one flag say to the other flag?

A: Nothing. It just ‘waved’!