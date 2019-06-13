Thursday News, June 13, 2019

A beautiful Father’s Day weekend coming up…

5 ways to avoid being put on robocall lists

Breaking News: Robocalls are on the rise. According to robocall blocking app Hiya, over 26 billion robocalls were made to mobile phones in the U.S. in 2018 with the volume of these calls continuing to rise.Beyond “how do I get them to stop,” the question many of us ask is who is giving them my number in the first place. It turns out, we are. Often in our routine activities, we are unwittingly giving companies permission to call us. Good News: There are ways to avoid robocall companies from getting your number. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2019/06/06/stop-robocalls-before-they-dial-your-number/1346212001/

RECALL: Frozen berries packaged under Costco’s signature Kirkland brand are now part of a nationwide recall. Reason: Samples of the product MAY contain hepatitis A contamination. The recall of Costco’s Kirkland brand products only involves 4-pound bags of frozen berries labeled as “Three Berry Blend” and marked with best-by dates between Feb. 16, 2020, and May 4, 2020. What to look for on the News Blog.

https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2019/06/townsend-farms-recalls-some-of-costcos-kirkland-berries-for-hepatitis-a-risk/

RECALL: Ford Motor Co. issued several recalls Wednesday, including one covering more than 1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs (model years 2011-17) that could be at risk of losing steering control. The company also recalled about 123,000 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines that were insufficiently repaired in a previous recall. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2019/06/12/ford-recalls-explorer-f-150/1429656001/

New name, New home? BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. announced the name of their proposed combined bank – Truist (TRUE-ist) Financial Corp. The name was selected from “thousands of choices” reviewed by bank employees and clients, and with the help of Interbrand, a global marketing company. https://www.journalnow.com/business/what-s-bb-t-s-new-name/article_f6708223-05e6-5326-a3d4-948391ae3481.html

The Hearst Tower in Charlotte will be the corporate headquarters site for the proposed combined bank. Winston-Salem gets the community banking division and Atlanta the wholesale banking division.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/bb-t-suntrust-choose-downtown-charlotte-tower-for-corporate-headquarters/article_40360e3e-401e-5179-b897-cf7106fe8abb.html

(JOB Fair) Earth Fare is looking to fill 100 positions in High Point.

Earth Fare, which focuses on specialty and organic foods, is set to open a new store in High Point this summer. Both full-time and part-time positions are needed.

An extended job fair continues through this Saturday (June 15), from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at Courtyard by Marriott located at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Interested applicants should apply online prior to attending the event.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/100-new-jobs-coming-to-high-point-with-earth-fare-opening/

Looking ahead…

Friday (June 14) is Flag Day

*Plan to display your American Flag on Friday.

Friday is also National ‘Flip Flop’ Day

https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/nationalflipflopday/?fbclid=IwAR2g3ebwWU_nezRlnD1jTxpMGPPDDNaC0tCq7ozdKsIRiFdqxMi4pYXhpjc

SPORTS

Due to rain in the area, the Winston-Salem Dash canceled Wednesday night’s game against Salem at BB&T Ballpark. This marks the fourth game over the last six days that has been canceled. NOTE: The game will not be made up.

All tickets for Wednesday’s game are redeemable for any remaining regular season home game in 2019 – excluding July 4th. www.wsdash.com

*The Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a seven-game homestand from June 20-26.

Gun for hire? Five suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic.

The former slugger is recouping in a Boston hospital following a second surgery.

Ortiz’s wife said in statement that he was able to sit up and take some steps as he recuperates in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/david-ortiz-gunman-was-paid-to-kill-him-dominican-republic/article

NHL Finals: 52 years in the making. The St. Louis Blues win their first Stanley Cup championship 4-1 over the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nhl/columnist/kevinallen/2019/06/12/stanley-cup-finals-blues-beat-bruins-game-7-first-title/1439611001/

NBA Finals: The Golden State Warriors hope to survive tonight’s Game 6 – against the Toronto Raptors – without Kevin Durant, who suffered a devastating Achilles injury in Game 5. Tip off TONIGHT at 9pm in Oakland.

Too much celebrating? The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team winning big on Tuesday with a 13-0 rout of Thailand. However, the game did spark a debate over whether the American players did too much celebrating of their many goals.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/did-us-soccer-players-celebrate-with-too-much-gusto-world/article_2ec3b6ef-4569-5e29-a407-4867d643d694.html

Come fly a kite: “Flight Festival” set for Bailey Park on Saturday (June 15).

Winston-Salem’s inaugural “Flight Festival” will be held at Wake Forest Innovation Quarter this Saturday (June 15) from 10am til 1pm. Aside from kite flying, the festival will also include food trucks, radio-controlled model airplanes, drone demonstrations, flying simulators and information about local clubs and organizations related to flying.

NOTE: Through Friday, free kite-making kits will be available at the city’s 17 recreation centers along with arts and crafts supplies…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-kite-decorating-this-week-at-winston-salem-recreation-centers/

Be Safe while enjoying the Beach…

Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year. It’s estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.

Note: If caught in a rip current, don’t fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle. https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/ripcurrent.html