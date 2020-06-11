Thursday News, JUNE 11, 2020

Prayer gathering in Greensboro this Friday (NOON). Focus on UNITY! Location: Governmental plaza /110 S Greene Street in Greensboro. We will gather again to pray for the glory of the Lord to arise in our city, our nation and the world. The event will again be live-streamed at: faith-feed.com

Info: https://bit.ly/2YkSX9g (Contact: Frank Mickens)

Minneapolis: Hundreds of lives changed through the Gospel.

Team members from the ministry Circuit Riders (a ministry of Y-WAM or ‘Youth With a Mission’) traveled to Minneapolis to hold outdoor revival services.

The world has witnessed violent protests and peaceful demonstrations for nearly two weeks following the death of George Floyd.

Now the streets of Minneapolis have become the site of an outpouring of God’s love and salvation, as hundreds of people have gathered to glorify God through worship, evangelism, and baptism. Team members on the ground in Minneapolis saying that “There are too many testimonies to recount!! Thousands are hearing the Word with hundreds “responding to the Gospel of Jesus!!” There are reports of, “Dozens and dozens of people healed, filled with hope, changed, and born again by the power of Jesus last weekend in Minneapolis!”

Even though hearts are still reeling from the injustice done to George Floyd, the Gospel of Jesus Christ is advancing as many are finding solace and salvation in a Heavenly Father who brings hope and healing. https://crmovement.com/about/

“But many of those who heard the message believed…” Acts 4:4

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro will re-open to the public this Monday (June 15) – with some new guidelines in place. NOTE: Walk-up entry to the Zoo is not available at this time; everyone must pre-arrange their visit, including zoo members.

The Zoo will initially open with a capacity of 2,000 visitors.

Full list of guidelines for visiting at www.nczoo.org/timed-ticketing.

(The Zoo has been closed since March 17 due to the outbreak of COVID19)

Theme park update: SeaWorld Orlando re-opens today (June 11).

*Walt Disney World plans to re-open in July, in phases.

Make a splash this summer! The City of Winston-Salem announcing the following pools and splash pads will be open Wed (July 1).

Pools: Bolton, Kimberley Park, Polo and Parkland.

Splash Pads: Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Reynolds, Rupert Bell and Sedge Garden. *Social Distancing on pool decks will be required and opening schedule is subject to change. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

The First Amendment protects your right to assemble and express your views through protest. However, police and other government officials are allowed to place certain narrow restrictions on the exercise of speech rights.

You don’t need a permit to march in the streets or on sidewalks, as long as marchers don’t obstruct car or pedestrian traffic. If you don’t have a permit, police officers can ask you to move to the side of a street or sidewalk to let others pass or for safety reasons.

“Giving ‘GRACE’ to the protesters? The Winston-Salem Police Department released a statement regarding the closing of I-40 near Stratford Road on Tuesday evening (for 40 minutes). Read the police department’s official statement on the News Blog. https://twitter.com/cityofwspolice/status/1270797414798995456/photo/1

Ask SAM: Are Census Bureau calls – a scam? Maybe…

Answer: “Census workers will occasionally follow up with households over the phone to ask questions about their responses to the 2020 Census or other household surveys,” according to the Census Bureau. By law, all responses to the 2020 Census are kept confidential, and the caller will only review responses you had previously provided.

Legit callers will not ask about financial information or ask for your Social Security number; if that happens, don’t provide any such information.

To report suspected fraud — or, if you think you received a call from the Census Bureau but want to confirm the legitimacy of it — call 844-809-7717 (English) or 844-809-7718 (Spanish) to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE. Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living for your Brain + Body. 24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Dates and registration info: at www.alz.org/northcarolina

*Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Info. Call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. won his first win of the season at Martinsville Speedway Wednesday night. Truex drives the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

The next NASCAR Cup race is Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(3:30 p.m. FOX + MRN).

NEW: NASCAR prohibiting ‘Confederate flags’ at all races and properties.

NASCAR stating that ‘the flag’ “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans…”