Thursday News, June 10, 2021

High School Graduation: WS/FC schools Atkins, Walkertown and Parkland ‘turning the tassel’ earlier TODAY!

One Major Effect of Eating a Salad Every Day?

A huge boost in nutrient consumption.

*Vitamin K: Your best bet for getting a boost of Vitamin K in your next salad is to focus on dark green lettuces, like kale and spinach, and add in other dark green veggies, like broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

*Vitamin C: Bell peppers, broccoli, and tomatoes will give you that boost of antioxidants.

*Fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, all common ingredients in salads. Women should aim for at least 25 grams of fiber daily while men should consume 38 grams, minimum.

FYI: Choose a variety of ingredients and include several different colors of fruits and vegetables to broaden your spectrum of vitamin and mineral consumption.

Just be careful of our dressing choice! https://www.eatthis.com/effect-eating-salad-every-day/

Wake Forest Baptist Health: Updated its visitation policy (as of WED, June 9).

*Adult in-patient: One healthy adult family member or support person may stay overnight with adult patients hospitalized. Previously, overnight stays were not permitted.

*Pediatric patients: Two healthy parents or legal guardians may continue to stay with pediatric patients at all times.

Expectant mothers: Two healthy adult family members or visitors are permitted for the patient’s entire stay.

For adult emergency department patients:

Adult patients visiting the emergency department may have one healthy adult visitor accompany them as long as the lobby remains at a safe seating capacity

*All visitors must undergo screenings for Covid symptoms and must continue to properly wear a mask while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility.

Learn more at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Visitor-Restrictions.

Check out the News Blog for specific changes!

All Nations International Founder Floyd Lee McClung, Jr – global missions leader, bestselling writer, and international speaker – passed recently in Cape Town, South Africa. He was 75.

Floyd had battled a rare bacterial infection since 2016, which left him hospitalized and unable to speak for more than five years.

During 50 years of ministry, Floyd (and his wife Sally) lived in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. Floyd worked in every continent except Antarctica and wrote 18 books.

*Their vision for All Nations was “to see Jesus worshipped by all peoples of the earth, reaching the least, the last and the lost.”

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/june/international-missions-leader-floyd-mcclung-founder-of-all-nations-dies-at-75

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Learn more about the latest research and this new drug…

www.alz.org/northcarolina

Also, a 24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900 is available!

President Biden is reportedly laying the groundwork to push more Arab countries to sign peace accords with Israel. The decision is seen as a potential embrace of the Trump administration’s so-called Abraham Accords, which resulted in Israel normalizing ties with four Arab states last year. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews

Update: The company behind the Keystone XL (crude oil) Pipeline is ‘abandoning the project’. President Biden revoked a key permit for the pipeline earlier this year. The decision is a major win for environmentalists.

Conservatives say the move will hurt jobs.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/june/keystone-xl-pipeline-nixed-after-biden-stands-firm-on-permit

The number of migrants who came to the US-Mexico border reached a record-high in May. Border control agents encountered more than 180,000 people last month, but the number of unaccompanied children and families continues to go down. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews

President Biden will meet with G-7 leaders in England today.

Biden is expected to unveil plans for the US to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to the rest of the world, according to reports.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews