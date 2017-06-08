Thursday News, June 08, 2017

Traffic Alert (Winston-Salem): Road Construction

Expect delays: Hawthorne Road between Irving and Knollwood (Today – Saturday from 8am to 5pm). Crews will be ‘milling’ or removing old asphalt in preparation for repaving.

RECALL: Southern Grove branded cashews (8 oz can) sold at Aldi stores. Reason: Star Snacks Company has received reports of glass fragments found in cans of Southern Grove branded cashews by consumers. *The recall includes Aldi stores in 28 states including North Carolina. Details: Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt… UPC number 041498179366 Best by date of 11/27/18 or 11/28/18 printed on the bottom of the can Questions: Contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593. https://goo.gl/p7RXyx

Swimming and Water Safety

Many families will be heading to the beach or the pool throughout the summer, but before children get near the water, there is some important information every parent or caregiver needs to know.

Sobering Stat: Last year, 75% of the children who were treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital for drowning injuries were 5 years old or younger. All ages (6 months through elderly adult) can learn how to swim through WFBMC.

If you paint your bathroom THIS color and instantly increase the value of your home? According to online real estate database Zillow… Houses with a blue bathroom sold for $5,440 more than expected. -“Painting walls in fresh, natural-looking colors — particularly in shades of blue and pale gray — not only make a home feel larger, but also are neutral enough to help future buyers envision themselves living in the space.” -“Color can be a powerful tool for attracting buyers to a home, especially in listing photos and videos…” http://on.today.com/2rEvNtY

Facts: Kids rooms get painted more often than other bedrooms.

One gallon of paint covers about 400 square feet. A several hundred dollar investment can get you a new updated interior when it comes to re-painting.

NBA Finals: Golden State continues its winning streak…

A last second shot by Kevin Durant Wednesday night lifted the Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals. *Game 4 is Friday night

Publix will expand it on-demand grocery ‘delivery’ service with partner Insta-cart in the Winston-Salem and High Point areas over the next 5 months. www.journalnow.com

WBFJ listeners agree that online shopping and on-demand delivery saves time and even money…cutting down on impulse buying! J

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017 – It’s summer! And although that means more time outdoors and at the pool, the Kids Summer Movies schedule for 2017 at local cinemas is great for rainy days and days you just need an affordable break from the heat. Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices, show times and movies playing with ratings on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

AMC Classic 10 (640 Reynolda Road)

The Grand 18 (5601 University Parkway)

Marketplace Cinema (2095 Peters Creek Parkway)

Source: My Winston-Salem https://goo.gl/qURse1

Triad Grand Openings of interest…

*The Chick-Fil-A location in Clemmons is NOW open!

*(Winston-Salem) The new Lidl (LEE – dul) grocery store off Hwy 150 in Winston-Salem will open next Thursday (June 15). https://goo.gl/ZLLQlD

*The new Lowes Foods location on Main Street (Kville) opens on June 21.

(Archdale) The Zaxby’s location on S. Main St. in Archdale is now open.

The new Zaxby’s is about 1,000 feet bigger than a typical Zaxby’s. It seats about 72 and features a private dining room with a wide-screen television for parties and meetings. Wi-Fi also is available. https://goo.gl/1JJFcG

College Baseball: The Deacs will get an extra day to prepare for their trip to Gainesville. Wake Forest (men’s baseball team) will play the Florida Gators this Saturday in the best-of-3 Super Regional.

Details: Saturday 3pm, Sunday 3pm and if needed Monday TBA. https://goo.gl/vCU9jy