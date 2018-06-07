Thursday News, June 07, 2018

Special thanks to several local businesses helping clean up the WBFJ ‘flood’…

SERVPRO / Winston-Salem North http://www.servprowinstonsalemnorth.com/ (336) 744-5104

and GWYN Services http://gwynservices.com/ (336) 774-1818

There’s another new official political party in North Carolina… The Constitution Party joins the recently recognized Green Party that can field candidates in November’s general elections. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state

Weekend traffic Alert:

Roadwork to bring lane closures in several areas of Forsyth County

Also, its graduation weekend for students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools, and that will bring a lot of people to the vicinity of Joel Coliseum and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Plus, the Twin City Ribfest, taking place today through Sunday at the WS Fairgrounds.

Dave & Buster’s coming to the Triad? The popular adult arcade chain appears set to open inside Hanes Mall in the spring of 2019. *A map posted on CBL & Properties website (the mall’s owner) shows Dave & Buster’s on the lower level, near the carousel. *This will be Dave & Buster’s first location in the Triad and third in North Carolina. http://www.journalnow.com/

From mermaid eyeshadow to the electric blue mascara…

Crayola has released a makeup line in partnership with ASOS and, in true Crayola fashion, it features 98 very colorful shades. Including face crayons, mascaras, highlighter crayons, face and eyeshadow palettes and various different shades of lip and cheek crayons. Prices range from $14.50 to $40.00 and ASOS says the products are “all vegan” — even the makeup brushes!

‘Bookmarks’ has begun an effort to raise at least $450,000 to buy 300 books for each of the media centers in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. www.journalnow.com

Guilford County Schools will the last of three ‘parent meetings’ this week to discuss plans for the 3 tornado-impacted schools for the upcoming school year.

The Thursday (June 7) meeting for Erwin Montessori is at 6 p.m. at Genesis Baptist Church. For more information, contact Tina Firesheets at (336) 669-3309. – Fox 8

FACT: For every person who dies by suicide annually, there are another 278 people who have thought seriously about suicide who don’t kill themselves, and nearly 60 who have survived a suicide attempt.

*The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 1-800-273-8255

*You don’t have to be a mental health professional to help someone in your life that may be struggling. Learn the Lifeline’s 5 steps that you can use to help a loved one that may be in crisis on the News Blog… https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Guatemala: The eruption of a volcano has left nearly 100 dead and almost 200 others missing since Sunday. The fear of mudslides is hindering the search for possible survivors and the recovery of the dead. ‘Fuego’ (Spanish for “fire”) is one of Central America’s most active volcanoes. https://www.npr.org/

NBA Finals: The Golden State Warriors took a 3 to 0 in the best of 7 games series with a 110 to 102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers…in Cleveland. Game 4, Friday night on ABC. https://www.npr.org