Thursday News, June 06, 2019  

Today is the 75th anniversary of D-Day: On June 6, 1944, US, British and Canadian Allied forces invaded the coast of Normandy in northern France. The landings were the first stage of Operation Overlord. The Goal: To bring an end to World War II. At the end of D-Day, the Allies had established a foothold in France and within 11 months Nazi Germany was defeated. More than 13,000 aircraft + 5,000 ships supported the operation.

*D-Day was the largest amphibious (land and water) invasion in history.

Officials are still investigating what caused a fire at Cooks Flea Market on Patterson Avenue Wednesday afternoon. A worker suffered smoke inhalation from the fire and was taken to the hospital. It is unclear whether the market will be open this weekend.

Need a job change? A Free Hiring and Networking event on this evening (June 6), in Greensboro from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by Career Center of the Carolinas. You will have a chance to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers. Location: Develop Co-Working (2011 Golden Gate Drive).

A man caused quite a stir Tuesday evening when he was seen walking through downtown Winston-Salem with two assault-style rifles. According to Winston-Salem police, the man found two loaded AK-47s in the bushes at a construction site off Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway. The man was walking to turn them in at the downtown police station. Both guns were reported stolen out of Avery County.

BTW: More than 370 guns have been seized by police in the city since January.

Veterans will have expanded access to medical care outside of VA facilities beginning TODAY under a law signed by President Trump. Rules established under the law say the VA will pay for veterans to see non-VA doctors if they have to wait longer than 20 days or drive more than 30 minutes for primary or mental healthcare at a VA facility. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/06

NBA Finals: Game – The Raptors over the Warriors in Oakland

Come fly a kite: “Flight Festival” set for Bailey Park on June 15

Winston-Salem’s inaugural “Flight Festival” will be held at Wake Forest Innovation Quarter on June 15 from 10am til 1pm. Aside from kite flying, the festival will also include food trucks, radio-controlled model airplanes, drone demonstrations, flying simulators and information about local clubs and organizations related to flying.

NOTE: Through Friday, free kite-making kits will be available at the city’s 17 recreation centers along with arts and crafts supplies…

National Doughnut Day is this Friday (June 7)

Krispy Kreme is celebrating by giving away one FREE doughnut per person – with no purchase necessary. You can choose any doughnut on the menu at participating stores.

The Vatican has officially approved a change to the Lord’s Prayer?

Call it a clarification. The ‘change’ from Matthew 6:13 replaces “lead us not into temptation” with “do not let us fall into temptation.” For years, Christians have wrestled with the actual meaning behind, “Lead us not into temptation.”

The late theologian Charles Spurgeon explained during a sermon in 1863 that the word “temptation” in Matthew 6:13 actually holds two meanings, both the temptation toward sin and the facing of trials and tribulations.

While, Spurgeon agrees that God does not tempt us, he does argue that God will send us into trials and situations in which temptation toward sin is ever-present.

After more than 16 years of study, some biblical researchers say a better translation of the scripture would be: “Abandon us not when in temptation.”

Longtime voting location moving in Midway

The Davidson County Board of Elections voted Tuesday morning to move Midway’s voting location for Election Day from the Midway Fire Department to Midway United Methodist Church. The switch came after Midway Fire Department officials voiced concerns about an increased call volume and a lack of parking at the fire department. The church will first be used in November for the Town of Midway’s municipal election. Voting will take place in the church’s conference center. The board of elections will not pay any rent to use the facility, which is the same arrangement it had at Midway Fire Department. As of now, early voting in Midway will remain at the fire department. Early voting happens in February ahead of the 2020 primary.

Another Pro-Life victory: Government scientists will no longer conduct research using aborted baby body parts. And taxpayer dollars will no longer be used to fund that research at one specific university, the announcement made by the Trump administration. The Department of Health and Services (HHS) will not renew its contract with the University of California, San Francisco following an investigation into UCSF’s research practices. The investigation was part of a broader audit to see if American taxpayer money is helping pay for research involving the body parts of aborted children.

The Carolina Panthers have made their move to South Carolina official.

While the team will still play their games at Bank of America in Charlotte, their offices and practice facility will be located in a new facility that will be built in York County (near Rock Hill?). The Panther deal with moving to SC includes up to $120 million dollars in tax breaks for the team, exempting them from paying state income taxes for players, coaches, and other employees for 15 years. Panther Training camp has been held at Wofford College for years and will still have a limited presence in Spartanburg..

There’s a former Wake Forest QB on “The Bachelorette.”

With each passing rose ceremony, Tyler Cameron is climbing the rankings as the 15th season of the “The Bachelorette” has rolled on. But Cameron, who goes by Tyler C. on the show, is no stranger to the stress of competition.

The 26-year-old general contractor from Jupiter, Fla., was a quarterback for Wake Forest from 2012 to 2014, appearing for the Deacons in six games during the 2013 and 2014 seasons before transferring to Florida Atlantic University

Update: Serious deadly drought in Somalia continues…

Somalia is currently in one of the driest seasons on record in over 35 years.

A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer’s end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.

Fact: Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3 million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements and the shortages are about 40% worse now than this past winter.

*Communities are again facing severe hunger and water scarcity and are at risk from deadly communicable diseases. Source: Winston-Salem Journal / AP

Somalia, a country located in the Horn of Africa, borders Ethiopia to the west and Kenya to the southwest.

Somalia ranks amongst the ten poorest countries in the world.

It is estimated that 43% of the population live in extreme poverty (existing on less than $1 dollar a day). Over half of the Somalian labor force is unemployed…

*Sobering: The 2010-12 famine is believed to have killed more than

a quarter-million Somalis, half of them younger than age 5.

