Thursday News, JUNE 04, 2020

Curfews remain in place for Greensboro and High Point til further notice. Hours: 8pm til 6am the next morning in response to weekend violence

Gas prices are on the rise. According to a AAA spokesperson, there’s good news. “The good news is gas is still cheap. Motorists can fill-up for $2 dollars a gallon or less at 70% of gas stations across the nation. Today’s national average is 20 cents more than a month ago – but 85 cents lower than a year ago.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-why-are-gas-prices-going-up/

A publicist for Amy Grant says the singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.

Grant’s doctor said the surgery “couldn’t have gone better.” Prayers for healing…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/june/amy-grant-has-open-heart-surgery-to-fix-heart-condition

Do you get nervous when you have to speak in front of a

large group of people? Take a tip from Prince William.

In a new documentary, the future king also shared a clever trick that helps keep him so calm while talking to crowds. As he got older, his vision got slightly blurry.

So, when he has to speak, he doesn’t wear his contacts.

He can see his notes – but not the FACES in the crowd.

Who knew ‘poor eyesight’ could be such a blessing? 😊

*Although you’d never know it by how confident he looks at events, Prince William is no stranger to battling anxiety. It’s something he’s been open about over the years while promoting mental health awareness. https://www.womansworld.com/posts/royals/prince-william-trick-for-anxiety?

Triad Goodwill: ‘Virtual Job Fair’ happening next Wednesday (JUNE 10)

from 10-1pm. *Meet ‘face-to-face’ with employers VIA Zoom video conferences

You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

*If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation,

give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

Give the Gift of Life: Blood donors are urgently needed.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations.

Those who donate blood thru June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Get the donation App. It’s faster: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Prayer Gathering in downtown Greensboro

This Friday (June 05) at Noon

Location: Governmental plaza.

Pastors, ministry leaders, people of faith! All are welcome… (Spanish speakers as well)

Contact: Frank Mickens

In Winston-Salem, peaceful protests and marches continue for a 5th straight day. Though the number of demonstrators was down and the mood more mellow than Tuesday’s hours-long march, the fifth day of demonstrations in Winston-Salem carried the same message — the country needs to heal its racial divide -according to the Winston-Salem Journal. *Update: In Minneapolis, all four police officers involved in George Floyd’s death– now face criminal charges.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/peaceful-protests-marches-continue-in-winston-salem-for-5th-straight-day/

ASK SAM: Yard sales during a pandemic?

Q: With the current situation of phased re-openings, do you think there will be a time we can have or go to a yard sale again?

Answer: The governor’s order of no more than 25 people for an outdoor event is still in place. That number (should) increase when Phase 3 goes into effect.

As far as guidelines in North Carolina, Kelly Haight Connor, communications manager for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, emphasized the mass gathering limit of 25 people outdoors or 10 indoors.

People who attend should still practice the “Three Ws”:

Wear a cloth face covering if you will be with other people.

Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

(and use hand sanitizer in between)

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-can-yard-sales-be-held-during-the-pandemic/

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook southern California on Wednesday, 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Seismologists confirming that Wednesday’s quake was actually the largest aftershock of last summer’s earthquakes in California. (The Fourth of July earthquake was a magnitude 6.4, which happened to be a foreshock to a magnitude 7.1 quake that hit on July 5). In the last 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in southern California.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-06-03/earthquake-5-5-quake-strikes-near-ridgecrest-calif

Wednesday Update: There have been 30,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide since the outbreak of the virus in March.

Out of these cases, 18,860 patients have presumed to be recovered and there have been 939 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. Statewide there have been 449,263 completed test and 684 patients are currently hospitalized.

Source: The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Davidson County: 439 confirmed with 77 active cases and 12 deaths.

Forsyth County: 1,486 cases and 14 deaths;

Randolph County: 697 reported cases and 13 deaths

Rowan County: 675 cases and 35 deaths.

*Mecklenburg County (which includes Charlotte) has the most reported cases in North Carolina with 4,670 people diagnosed and 96 deaths.

Official statewide data on the COVID-19 case count is available at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200603/north-carolina-tops-30000-confirmed-covid-19-cases