Thursday News, June 01, 2017

Breaking at 10am: Four Rockingham County schools are dismissing students for the day due to power outages and storm damage.

Reidsville High School, Reidsville Middle School, Bethany Elementary School and Monroeton Elementary Schools closed mid-morning.

Source: Greensboro News and Record

(Fox 8) Thousands of people in Rockingham County were without power overnight after storms rolled through the area last night.

Volunteers needed: YMCA Camp Hanes is working hard to get ready for the start to summer camp (which is coming up on June 11). Now the focus is on clean up from storm damage, after a tornado ripped through its facilities last week – but they need some help.

*YMCA Camp Hanes has scheduled two clean up days.

This Saturday, June 3 from 10-3pm

And next Tuesday, June 6 from 10-3pm

Volunteer Parking: Mount Olive Baptist Church at 5413 NC Hwy 66.

Bring: Work gloves, brooms, rakes, and leaf blowers

Food and water will be provided for all the helpers.

If you want to help, email helpcamphanes@ymcanwnc.org

EVENT: The Twin City RibFest starts today through Sunday, June 1 through 4, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. This marks a return of RibFest to the fairgrounds after five years downtown on Fifth Street. Donate a canned food item to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and get a $2 discount off a single adult admission. INFO: www.twincityribfest.net https://goo.gl/Kr3F9I

The new Lidl (LEE – dul) grocery store off Hwy 150 (near Chick-Fil-A) in southern Winston-Salem will open on June 15. BTW: Humm: Lidl has not formally announced plans for a second Winston-Salem store at the intersection of Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway, although there is a sign at the site advertising hiring supervisors. https://goo.gl/ZLLQlD

A good showing… Gabrielle Brown of Salisbury, the winner of the Winston-Salem Journal Spelling Bee, will not advance to Thursday’s final round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Organizers selected 40 finalists from a group of 291 competitors.

*Gabrielle didn’t make the final round because of her score on Tuesday’s written spelling and grammar tests. Organizers determined the finalists based on their on-stage spelling Wednesday and their performance on the written spelling and multiple-choice vocabulary test they took on Tuesday, Miller said. Spellers could earn a possible 36 points. https://goo.gl/D6hpN7

**You can catch the finals of the national Spelling Bee later today…

10am – 2pm ESPN 2 / 8:30 – 10:30pm ESPN http://spellingbee.com/competition

In honor of those who aren’t as gifted as the National Spelling Bee champs,

Google pulled the most misspelled words in each state so far this year.

Here’s a look at the most misspelled search words in each state:

Alabama: pneumonia

Alaska: schedule

Arizona: tomorrow

Arkansas: chihuahua

California: beautiful

Colorado: tomorrow

Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Delaware: hallelujah

Washington, D.C. : ninety

Florida: receipt

Georgia: gray

Hawaii: people

Idaho: quote

Illinois: pneumonia

Indiana: hallelujah

Iowa: vacuum

Kansas: diamond

Kentucky: beautiful

Louisiana: giraffe

Maine: pneumonia

Maryland: special

Massachusetts: license

Michigan: pneumonia

Minnesota: beautiful

Mississippi: nanny

Missouri: maintenance

Montana: surprise

Nebraska: suspicious

Nevada: available

New Hampshire: difficult

New Jersey: twelve

New Mexico: bananas

New York: beautiful

North Carolina: angel

North Dakota: dilemma

Ohio: beautiful

Oklahoma: patient

Oregon: sense

Pennsylvania: sauerkraut

Rhode Island: liar

South Carolina: chihuahua

South Dakota: college

Tennessee: chaos

Texas: maintenance

Utah: disease

Vermont: Europe

Virginia: delicious

Washington: pneumonia

West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Wisconsin: Wisconsin

Wyoming: priority