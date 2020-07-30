Thursday News, July 30, 2020

54 days until Fall. Autumn begins on September 22.

Fact: Only 4 out of 10 Forsyth County residents have filled out the US Census. Everyone needs to be counted. So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

Tropical Storm Isaias ( E- zah – EYE – us) has formed overnight in the Caribbean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands into the Bahamas. The storm will skim the Florida coastline over the weekend and track north toward the North and South Carolina coast by late Sunday? This is the 9th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2020-07-30-tropical-storm-isaias-forecast-florida-united-states

NOW HIRING: Goodwill has immediate openings at all stores and donation centers.

Both full-time and part-time jobs available with multiple shift times.

Jobs include: Cashier, Clothes Hanger, Donations Assistant plus management positions. Apply today at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

Get Moravian goodies online!

Good News: Old Salem is offering some of its products online including Moravian cookies and Moravian stars – online. For more information visit www.oldsalem.org.

FYI: Old Salem remains closed to the public due to COVID restrictions.

The ACC Board of Directors announcing on Wednesday that all seven ACC sponsored fall sports will begin competition during the week of September 7-12

– if public health guidance allows! *What about ACC Football?

The new ACC scheduling model gives teams a 10-game conference slate, plus one non-conference game. There will be one Division.

Football games will begin the week of Sept. 7-12.

Teams will have 13 weeks to play 11 games. The top two teams will play in the ACC championship game – on December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

https://theacc.com/news/2020/7/29/general-acc-announces-plans-for-football-and-fall-olympic-sports.aspx

New Pop-Up Restaurant. Providence Catering has partnered with

WinMock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run to open a pop-up restaurant on the weekends, beginning this Friday (July 31). Providence (a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina) and WinMock came up with the idea of a pop-up partly to provide work for its catering employees and to raise money for Second Harvest.

-Chef Jeff Bacon and his team with Providence Catering have created a special three-course menu for the pop-up with choices of salads, entrees and desserts.

The meals will be provided in a safe, clean, spacious environment that follows social-distancing and other state COVID-19 guidelines. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available. And the evenings will include live music. Ticket info through EventBrite.com.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/providence-plans-pop-up-at-winmock-in-bermuda-run/

Want to renew your wedding vows?

The Winston-Salem Dash as the ultimate stadium plan.

The Winston-Salem Dash is taking reservations for fans to reaffirm their marital commitments at home plate next Saturday (August 8). The ceremonies will be officiated by BOLT, the team mascot, and the team’s vice president of baseball operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained!

Couples can register for five different time slots that afternoon (5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8), and will be allowed to invite as many as eight guests. The ceremony costs $40 per couple, and $10 per guest based on the menu selections.

The Dash is offering a ballpark fare menu, featuring hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, fries and a drink, or a dinner menu, which comes with a salad, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and a drink. Interested: Contact ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.

https://journalnow.com/sports/want-to-renew-your-wedding-vows-the-winston-salem-dash-will-let-you-use-its/

UPDATE: Check your hand sanitizer…

The FDA has issued a new warning to avoid nearly 90 hand sanitizers that contain methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that is toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested. https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/methanol-hand-sanitizer-recall.html

NEW: A 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook the San Fernando Valley early this morning. Just north of Burbank… https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/07/30/4-2m-earthquake-hits-pacoima/

In a sign of how the COVID-19 pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios have announced an agreement to shorten the exclusive theatrical window from 90 days to just 17 days for the studio’s films.

Studios have increasingly sought to deliver new movies more quickly into the home.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/amc-universal-agree-to-shrink-theatrical-window/

Store Closings: The Triad is losing one Lane Bryant Factory store, three Catherine’s Stores and four Justice retail stores as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The parent company of these stores entered bankruptcy on July 23.

https://journalnow.com/business/these-retail-stores-are-closing-in-the-triad-justice-lane-bryant-and-catherines/