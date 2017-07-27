Thursday News, July 27, 2017

Things Your Kids Should Know ‘How To Do’ By Age 13…

#4 HOW TO COOK A MEAL

Your children are almost never too young to start learning to cook.

Tip: Teach them a few easy and healthy recipes they can confidently make.

Senate Republicans are reportedly considering a “skinny repeal” bill that would eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s “individual mandate,” which assesses a tax on Americans who don’t have insurance. And eliminate the ACA’s penalties for some businesses –50 or more workers and fail to offer their employees health coverage. Read more: https://goo.gl/C6xsRA

The Guilford County Animal Services Director resigned Wednesday hours after the shelter was fined $2,500 dollars for housing dogs in outdoor kennels without adequate protection from the sun, according to the Greensboro News & Record. The county may consider an interim position for the time being.

Prayer: One person is dead, at least 7 others hurt after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus Wednesday evening. The Fair reopened today but all rides are closed pending re-inspection. HTTPS://GOO.GL/LDKQVD

The President announcing a ban on transgender individuals serving in military. Where do we go from here? https://goo.gl/y9ErP6

Radio still rules. Radio, not smartphones or PCs, ‘reaches’ more Americans each week than any other media platform, according to a recent Nielsen report.

*Roughly 228 million adults in the US (93% of the US adult population) listened to some form of radio at least once a week in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Note: When it comes to actual usage, American adults still spend way more time watching TV than anything else. https://goo.gl/SRbCLE

Best ‘Big Cities’ to Live in? Virginia Beach tops the list for the best big city to call home. According to research from Wallet Hub, analysts compared the 62 largest U.S. cities based on 50 key indicators of attractiveness. Raleigh (#20) and Charlotte (#22) settling into the top 25. More here: HTTPS://GOO.GL/XIGYPM

On Monday (August 21), a solar eclipse will be visible (weather permitting) across all of North America including the Triad…lasting 2 to 3 hours.

That ‘total solar eclipse’ will be more ‘partial’ for us here in the Triad.

BTW: A solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks any part of the sun.

**Triad viewing times starting 1:12pm, ending around 4pm, max at 2:41pm.

Options for SAFELY viewing a solar eclipse on the News Blog :

Final Week: Help WBFJ “Stuff the Bus” Collecting school supplies for kids in the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs. UPDATE: Drop-Off locations…

“Five Below” stores in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Blvd and Hanes Mill Road)

AND JC Penny at Hanes Mall

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items