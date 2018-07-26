Thursday News, July 26, 2018

The PBS series “A Chef’s Life” is wrapping after five seasons.

“A Chef’s Life” features North Carolina chef Vivian Howard and her family as they ‘do life’ while running 2 restaurants. Howard, who lives near Kinston, is expected to start a new food-centric series on PBS next year. A final one-hour “Chef’s Life” special will air on PBS in October (Oct 22). www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/a-chef-s-life-to-end-after–year-run

Worried about getting Alzheimer’s disease? Lower your blood pressure.

That’s right. Lowering blood pressure not only helps prevent heart problems, it also cuts the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer’s disease, a major study finds. So add that to doing crossword puzzles, diet supplements and a host of other things in hope of keeping our minds sharp.

Sad News: A 41 year old man drowned at Emerald Isle after being caught in dangerous surf conditions on Wednesday afternoon. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful. Beachgoers at Emerald Isle actually formed a ‘human chain’ to pull others from the rough waters. Wednesday’s drowning brings the total ‘rip current deaths’ along North Carolina’s beaches to 12 this year. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/n-c-beachgoers-form-human-chain-to-save-swimmers-from

Fact: 95% of ‘remote jobs’ (or work from home jobs) include some type of geographic requirement such as living in the main company’s state or region.

FlexJobs, a job search site focused on telecommuting jobs, including freelance, flexible and part-time opportunities, has released its list of 30 companies that have posted “work-from-anywhere” jobs. Fields like education, health care and computer/IT are among those represented on the new list. Check out the News Blog…

New list: Top 30 companies hiring for work-from-anywhere jobs in 2018

The average allowance (kids ages 4 to 14) is around $8.74 a week or $454 a year (2017) that’s in addition to cash gifts for birthdays and holidays, according to RoosterMoney. Good News: The average kid saves 43% of their allowance money.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/budget-and-spending/2018/01/09/heres-how-much-typical-kid-gets-allowance-each-year/1006832001/

WOW: American parents shell out a whopping $41 billion dollars a year in allowances.

That’s $41 billion given by only 53% of parents in the US.

Do like to cuddle? Hux Family Farm, a small farm in Durham, is in need of people to cuddle with their baby goats. The farm is unique. They raise therapeutic goats!

BTW: Most farm-raised goats are separated from their mothers at birth and raised to be used for milk and meat, but the ‘kids’ at Hux are nurtured alongside their mothers and socialized with humans, creating a truly intimate bond.

Visit HuxFamilyFarm.com for more information.

Tim Tebow’s Baseball Season is over early.

The Minor League Baseball player broke a bone in his right hand this past weekend.

Baseball is not the only thing in Tebow’s life. He recently confirmed his relationship with former Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a native of South Africa. Demi-Leigh, like Tebow, “has a heart for those struggling with disabilities”…

https://www.christianheadlines.com/blog/tim-tebow-s-baseball-season-ends-bachelorhood-to-follow.html

RECALL Reminder: Pepperidge Farms has recalled four types of Goldfish Crackers. Earlier in the week the makers of Ritz Crackers voluntarily recalled 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products, ALL due to contaminated whey powder.

As of 10 am: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has not yet found the suspect of a carjacking in Yadkin County that led them to southern Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that the suspect is described as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall with medium-length dreadlocks…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/manhunt-intensifies-armed-carjacking-suspect-remains-at-large-after-shooting

Praise: American Pastor Andrew Brunson has been moved out of a Turkish prison and put under house arrest. It’s the first sign of hope for the 50-year-old evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina who had been imprisoned by the Turkish regime for nearly two years. *President Trump and US lawmakers including Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) have repeatedly demanded Brunson’s release …

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2018/july/american-pastor-put-under-house-arrest-in-turkey

A CNN reporter said she was blocked from an open media event at the White House on Wednesday after officials objected to questions she asked President Trump at an event earlier in the day. BTW: Blocking a credentialed White House reporter from an event open to all members of the media is highly unusual…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/cnn-reporter-barred-from-white-house-event-drawing-journalists-protests