Thursday News, July 25, 2019  

Verne Hill Jul 25, 2019  

Today is July 25th… 5 months til Christmas

If you were affected by the 2017 Equifax data breach, you can now file a claim for a piece of the settlement.  To confirm you’re eligible to file a claim, enter your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number on the site or call 1-833-759-2982.  The official settlement website is www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/25/equifax-settlement-how-file-claim-125-credit-reporting/1822919001/

 

Starbucks: Half off Frappes this afternoon only…

Starbucks is offering 50% off (digital) coupons for their Frappuccino blended drinks.

The promotion starts after 3pm today only (July 25). Available for size grande or larger.

In order to get your digital coupon, you will need to download and log into the Starbucks app on your smartphone. The offer will be automatically loaded into your account.

You can apply the offer when you order ahead or by telling your barista you’d like to redeem it. Details on the Starbucks website.

https://www.starbucks.com/coffeehouse/mobile-apps?_branch_match_id=598674224488749477

 

Construction is underway on Forsyth Tech’s $16 million dollar aviation facility at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem. The ground breaking was on Wednesday.

*Two programs of study for associate degrees will be offered at the aviation lab.

The Aviation Systems Technology program will provide requirements necessary to become an aviation maintenance technician, and the Aviation Electronics (Avionics) Technology will focus on educating students in the operations, repair and overhaul of general avionics. The aviation lab should be open later in 2020.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-tech-breaks-ground-on-aviation-lab-at-smith-reynolds/article_4294d85b-9e43-577f-a694-3914f88a50a4.html

 

Update overnight: Puerto Rico’s governor will resign August 2, conceding power after nearly two weeks of growing protests and political upheaval. A crowd of thousands outside the governor’s mansion in Old San Juan erupted into cheers after the announcement just before midnight.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/puerto-rico-s-governor-to-quit-in-face-of-protests/article_3af98079-16fe-50b1-9973-7c6d8c8e6966.html

 

Oh Boy:  Apple’s iPhone 6 was insanely popular in 2014, when it was first released. But in September, the company will release the iOS 13 operating system upgrade – which only works with phones going back to the iPhone 6-S.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/07/24/ios-13-update-goodbye-iphone-6-other-budget-apple-options/1808255001/

 

The K&W Café in Clemmons just off Lewisville-Clemmons Road is closed, permanently!

The building’s permanent sign has already been removed as of July 24.  A sign on the door is referring customers to one of the three K&W Cafeterias in Winston-Salem. No other details were available.  https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/k-w-closes-in-clemmons/article

 

 

Despite leading high-profile teacher rallies in Raleigh the last two years, the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) continues to lose members.

The latest membership numbers, published earlier this week, found the NCAE had close to 29,000 total members in 2017-18, a decline of 6% from the previous year.

Over the past five years NCAE total membership has fallen 33.5%.   https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/teachers-continue-leave-ncae/

Visit www.lifeissues.org and click on the microphone icon where you can get information on your rights and alternatives to the NEA.  Visit aaeteachers.org for further information.

Read more: NEA Officially Supports Extreme Abortion

 

 

 

Sad News: Michael J. Kittredge II, founder of Yankee Candle, passed away on Wednesday following a brief illness. He was 67.

Kittredge survived cancer twice as well as a  stroke in 2012, according to WTIC.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/25/michael-j-kittredge-ii-founder-of-yankee-candle-dies-at-67/

How did Yankee Candle begin?

You have to go back to the Christmas of 1969.

Sixteen-year-old Mike Kittredge, too broke to buy his mother a present, melted some crayons to make her a candle. A neighbor saw it and convinced Mike to sell the candle to her. With that small stake, he bought enough wax to make two candles—one for his mom, and another to sell.  That was the birth of Yankee Candle.

*Yankee Candle has become the most recognized name in the candle business and the country’s best-selling candle brand.

*Today, Yankee Candle offers over 150 fragrances, a wide range of seasonal and specialty scented candles, home fragrance products, car air fresheners and candle accessories.  The majority of our candles are made by master chandlers (candle makers) in Massachusetts.     https://www.yankeecandle.com/about-us/company-profile

 

 

 

Monument to honor fallen police has been removed over ONE word…

A monument placed outside of a new police department in Tega Cay, South Carolina, has been removed after causing an uproar, WSOC reports. The donated monument contains a prayer often called “The Officer’s Prayer,” which just happens to contain the word ‘LORD’ several times. City Manager Charles Funderburk said “We started getting a lot of negative backlash (over the mention of the word LORD)…”

The city plastered over the word “Lord” every place it appears after getting legal advice about a potentially expensive lawsuit and meeting with city council members.

BTW: The Women’s Club of Tega Cay donated the 4-foot stone for the city’s new police department, which contains the prayer and is part of a memorial to fallen police officers.

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/the-word-lord-stripped-from-monument-offering-prayer-for-officers/969222679

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

