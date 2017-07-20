Thursday News, July 20, 2017

Code Orange Air Quality ALERT for the Triad today

Sensitive groups need to reduce their outdoor physical activity

“Burn Ban” in effect due to the Code ORANGE levels of ozone

in our area through the weekend. http://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/EAP/

Summer Safety Tips…

Keep Hydrated… Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC)… Check on those outdoor pets

Clemmons to get an Aldi???

The German grocery chain hasn’t officially made the announcement yet.

The proposed proposal? would be the ‘anchor’ store for a strip mall on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. https://goo.gl/5jRY48

Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer…

The Arizona Republican underwent surgery last week (July 14) to remove a blood clot. The Mayo Clinic says testing revealed that a tumor known as a

“gli-o-blas-to-ma” was associated with the blood clot.” Treatment options will likely include a combination of chemo and radiation. https://goo.gl/72uApL

Smartphone addiction? 77% of adults in the US had a smartphone (in 2016).

FACT: We “tap, click and swipe” a mobile device 2,617 times per day (on average) with an average of 145 minutes ‘facetime’ daily. https://goo.gl/5FwKu3

A new study: People who regularly do puzzles, like crosswords, will have better brain function as we age. Just add ‘readers’ or progressive lenses so we can see the fine print, right?!? Health Day

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items

Help us “Stuff the Bus” WBFJ is encouraging you to collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs (WS). Details at wbfj.fm

UPDATE: Due to the extreme heat index forecasted… The Village of Clemmons has POSTPONED Friday night’s “Polar Express: Movie Night in the Village” outdoor movie night til August 25… Safety is always our number one concern. We look forward to seeing you in August! **Thanks to Forsyth Woman and Forsyth Family Magazines for letting WBFJ know about the update!!! https://goo.gl/6ypZ2U

Reminder: Major DETOUR this weekend in Winston-Salem

Hwy 52 both directions between the two 40’s will be CLOSED

…from Friday night (9pm) thru Monday morning (5am) July 21 – July 24

Reason: To remove the Rams Drive bridge over Hwy 52

*Research Parkway will be OPEN but NOT accessible to Hwy 52 this weekend.