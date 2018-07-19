Search
Home Blog Thursday News, July 19, 2018

Thursday News, July 19, 2018

Verne Hill Jul 19, 2018

Amazon Prime Day set new records, so you may be wondering – what did we buy? From crock pots to fast cookers…electric toothbrushes to blue tooth speakers…even a unicorn pool float just some of the top products in our virtual shopping carts on Monday and Tuesday. 15 deals that (seemingly) everyone bought on Amazon Prime Day

 https://www.reviewed.com/home-outdoors/features/these-were-the-15-deals-everyone-bought-on-amazon-prime-day-and-if-they-were-worth-it

 

Traffic Alerts…

Overnight Road Construction in Kernersville ‘nightly’ through Sunday?
Road Closures with Detour BUS 40 WB near Hastings Hill Rd

Winston-Salem: Bus 40 EB exit onto Peters Creek Parkway is being reconfigured. Contractors will be closing down one lane of eastbound Business 40 starting around 7 p.m. Friday, so that they can start paving the new exit lane that will pass under the bridge.  Meanwhile, the existing eastbound exit ramp will be permanently closed about 6 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the new exit loop should be finished and ready for drivers to start using by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

*Check out the latest Traffic Updates with Road construction this weekend into next week on the news blog.    https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/RegionSummary.aspx?co=34

 

Breaking: Chick-fil-A is dropping its annual cow calendar for 2019.

In a press release, the company is ‘retiring’ their annual Cow Calendars at the end of 2018. Keeping up with the times, the company is MOOving from traditional calendars to their improved Chick-fil-A One (app) – which will have some exciting updates coming this August.  https://www.al.com/business/index.ssf/2018/07/chick-fil-a_kills_the_cow_cale.html

 

Surprizing?  A new Barna survey shows that 89% of Bible users in the US read a physical version – a percentage that has remained steady the past eight years.

Reading the Bible on the Internet (57%) + Smartphone (55%) remains popular…

https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/surprise-bible-readers-prefer-physical-over-digital-copy.html

 

Tops in Air Travel?  Air Canada earning the #1 spot for “Best Airline in North America” for the second consecutive year.   Delta, Jet Blue and Alaska airlines barely making the top 50.   In May, Southwest and Alaska Airlines getting high marks in the annual J.D. Power customer service satisfaction survey of North American carriers.   Globally, Singapore Airlines has been named the world’s #1 airline according to the annual World Airline Awards published by Skytrax.    https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/flights/todayinthesky/2018/07/17/singapore-airlines-bumps-out-qatar-airways-title-worlds-best/792398002/

 

Smelling coffee: The scent of coffee appears to boost performance in math

Researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology reveal that the scent of coffee alone may help people perform better on the analytical portion of the G-MAT or (Graduate Management Aptitude Test), a computer adaptive test required by many business schools.  *Other studies show that coffee may lessen our risk of heart disease, diabetes and dementia. Coffee may even help us live longer.

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-07/siot-tso071718.php

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pilot Mountain State Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary on July 24

Activities will begin at 10am (July 24) with a “Year of the Fish” program for kids at the Pilot Creek access off Boyd Nelson Road and wrap up with a sunset hike around the Big Pinnacle at 8 p.m. The celebration will include live music, a food truck, and a presentation about the future of the park at 5 p.m. at the summit picnic area. FYI: The area near the big and little pinnacles in the Sauratown Mountains (+3,800 acres) became a state park back in 1968

More information:  www.ncparks.gov/pilot-mountain-state-park

 

McDonald’s: Almost FREE french fries every FRIday for remainder of the year.

Every Friday through December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free.

But, there’s a catch!  In order to get your free fries, you must download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon, and you have to make a purchase of at least one dollar.

http://abc7ny.com/food/mcdonalds-giving-away-free-fries-for-the-rest-of-the-year/3783620/?sf193929255=1

 

 

“Tastes of America”   As we head out for the Summer, Lays (the potato chip maker) is releasing 12 different flavors of chips.  The “Tastes of America” series which will hit store shelves by July 30th spotlights 12 different flavors from around the country, special to their own region.

*Some of the flavors coming out include: Cajun Spice, Chile Con Queso, Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice, Deep Dish Pizza, Fried Pickles with ranch, Pimento Cheese, Thai Sweet Chili, and New England Lobster Roll.  Also, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, Fried Green Tomatoes and West Coast Truffle Fries.

***What flavor would  best fit YOUR hometown?

https://junkfoodin.wordpress.com/2018/07/17/lays-reveals-new-taste-of-america-series-coming-soon/

 

Verne Hill

