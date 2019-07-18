Thursday News, July 18, 2019 

Good News: Winston-Salem area home prices hit a six-year high in second quarter. The latest spike in median home prices marked the largest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2015 and the third biggest increase since the market started climbing out of the Great Recession in 2012.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/winston-salem-area-home-prices-hit-six-year-high-in/article_b3902442-92bb-5f06-b643-c7065eda514f.html

RECALL: Pita Pal Foods is recalling 87 types of hummus products over concerns about potential listeria contamination, according to the FDA. The recalled products were made between May 30 and June 25 before being distributed across the US.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/pita-pal-foods-lp-recalls-various-hummus-and-dips-due-possible-health-risk

One city in Florida is playing THIS to deter homeless people from sleeping overnight in a park? West Palm Beach, Florida is blasting songs like “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos” all night long to discourage homeless people from spending the night at the Waterfront Lake Pavilion park. The music volume complies with City code, and is a temporary measure, officials suggest. BTW: Cities and businesses nationwide have tried playing classical music to deter crime, including New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal and a San Francisco Burger King.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/17/us/baby-shark-florida-homeless-prevention-park-trnd/index.html

Painting your home before putting it up for sale can be critical to selling it faster and for a better price. Experts say that fresh paint adds 1% to 3% to a home’s final sale price. According to one DIY article, the perfect color for a home if you are thinking of selling? “Burnished Clay” The color is from Behr! What happened to WHITE?!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/09/homes-sale-popular-paint-colors-help-you-sell-house/1649250001/

BTS Savings: Target is offering teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/26/target-teacher-discount-teacher-prep-event-returns-july-13

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal + Wake Forest Baptist Health

The most serious illness that can come from excessive heat exposure is known as “heat stroke.” This occurs when a person’s body is overheated and is unable to control its own temperature using normal mechanisms such as sweating.

*Heat Stroke is characterized by hot, dry or damp skin and a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher. Bottom Line: Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency.

Symptoms include: confusion, nausea and vomiting, muscle cramps, sweating profusely and not feeling well also fainting, seizures, or a very high body temperature.

Common risk factors for heat related illnesses include…

Extremes in age

Individuals who undergo heavy exertion in hot weather.

Lack of air conditioning or shade.

Medications that affect the body’s ability to stay hydrated and respond to heat.

Chronic medical conditions.

Wearing too much clothing.

Drinking alcohol and becoming dehydrated.

Check out the signs of Heat Stroke at the News Blog / wbfj.fm

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-can-i-tell-if-i-m-getting/article_15e8e436-cb24-5308-bd6e-6b8f022b0416.html

Ever bought something at a crazy good price, then found out the real value?

Back in 1976, NASA sold moon landing footage to an intern for a little over $200 dollars! Now, the tapes could sell for millions

On July 20, 1969, NASA put a man on the moon and captured it all on video tape.

In 1976, NASA unknowingly sold those tapes of original footage from the Apollo 11 lunar mission to one lucky intern who held onto them for decades.

*Now, NASA’s blunder will belong to the highest bidder: the three surviving videotapes of the 1969 lunar landing will be up for auction – at a starting bid of $700,000. According to Sotheby’s, the tapes are worth up to $2 million.

**Bidding begins this Saturday (July 20), on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

FYI: The two-and-a-half hours of footage provide the sharpest image of the history-making mission ever recorded, from Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon’s surface to the planting of the American flag.

The back story: The tapes were sold by accident to NASA intern Gary George in 1976, who purchased the set unknowingly among 65 boxes of videotapes at a government surplus auction for $217.77. He resold most of the tapes to local TV stations for a profit but held onto three of them labeled “APOLLO 11 EVA | July 20, 1969 REEL 1 [-3]” at his father’s suggestion, according to Soethby’s.

More than 30 years later, after George heard NASA was trying to track down the footage for the moon landing’s 40th anniversary, he took the unidentified tapes to a video archivist and viewed them for the first time. It was then he realized he’d accidentally purchased the sharpest footage of the lunar landing ever recorded.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/02/us/nasa-intern-moon-landing-footage-sothebys-auction-trnd/index.html