Thursday News, July 16, 2020

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Sunscreen use protects you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

NEW: Masks will now be required in courthouses.

Jury trials will be delayed at least until the end of September while local officials develop safety plans, Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Thursday.

https://greensboro.com/news/local_news/masks-now-will-be-required-in-n-c-courts-while-delay-of-jury-trials-is/

Retailers requiring masks – temporarily.

Walmart (and now Kohl’s) will require customers to wear masks starting Monday (July 20).

https://corporate.kohls.com/news/archive-/2020/april/kohl-s-commitment-to-health-and-safety

Other national chains have made similar ‘mask’ requirements…

Best Buy joins Costco in requiring all shoppers to wear masks.

Starbucks will require customers to wear masks in stores next Wednesday.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/15/business/walmart-masks/index.html

Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinarily educational adventures, has died at age 75.

The idea for “The Magic School Bus” came in the mid-1980s.

Ms. Frizzle was based in part on a fifth-grade teacher of Cole’s. Plans for a live-action movie, with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle, were announced last month.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/magic-school-bus-author-joanna-cole-dies-at-age-75/

High school sports will NOT begin regular season play until at least September 1, after a vote from the North Carolina High School Athletics Association’s Board of Governors. https://www.citizen-times.com/story/sports/high-school/hshuddle/2020/07/15/breaking-nchsaa-delays-start-fall-sports-season/5443409002/

Near record visitors to THIS portion of the Outer Banks last month.

Nearly 400,000 people visited Cape Hatteras National Seashore in June, the second highest total for the month in the history of the park.

https://journalnow.com/news/state/june-visits-to-cape-hatteras-national-seashore-near-record/

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

No Registration is required.

Look up: Comet NEOWISE will be visible through the weekend!

The comet will be visible in the northwest sky – one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset – through this Sunday.

Comet NEOWISE will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail.

Tips for viewing Comet Neowise…

-Find a spot away from city lights with a clear view of the sky

-Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky

-Use binoculars or a small telescope to get the best view

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise

FYI: Comet NEOWISE was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s –

Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (or NEOWISE) mission,

Comet NEOWISE will not be seen again for another 6,800 years.

Wake Forest Law’s Pro Bono Project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough. www.wfu.law/ask Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

Financial institutions Truliant and Truist have reached a settlement on a trademark-infringement lawsuit. Both parties declined Wednesday to disclose the terms.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/truliant-truist-reach-settlement-on-trademark-infringement-lawsuit

President Trump is switching campaign managers as numerous polls showing Trump trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Bill Stepien replaces Brad Parscale, who will continue to oversee digital and data strategies and will serve as a senior adviser. www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/15/trump-campaign-manager-brad-parscale-out/3242050001/

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back home after being treated for a possible infection following a medical procedure. The 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in DC on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/morning-headlines-jeff-sessions-loses-senate-race-justice-ginsburg-in-hospital-a-new-host-for/article

Praise: Mark Harris cleared in probe…

Former NC Ninth Congressional district candidate Dr. Mark Harris has been cleared in the probe related to absentee ballot harvesting case that triggered a special election in the district in 2019.

“Following more than a year of investigation by multiple State and Federal agencies, our office has concluded that there is not evidence which would support a criminal case against Dr. Harris and therefore, is closing the matter as to him,”

said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

“Nearly 600 days ago I told the voters of the 9th district that my campaign would fully cooperate with investigators in a process that would ultimately reveal insufficient evidence to overturn an election. I am personally grateful for the detailed investigation by the Wake County District Attorney and the cooperating federal and state agencies to finally restore my reputation. I trust the investigators will continue their work so North Carolina voters can be assured that their vote counts in a system that follows the rule of law.”

-Dr. Mark Harris https://nsjonline.com/article/2020/07/harris-cleared-in-nc-09-probe/