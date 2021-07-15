Thursday News, July 15, 2021

The City of Winston-Salem University is now accepting applications for the 2021 class. This FREE 11-week class gives citizens an in-depth look at the inner workings of local government. Deadline to apply is next Friday, July 13. Class begins August 26. www.cityofws.org/cwsu

RECALL: Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its (spray) sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The affected products include Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen as well as four (4) Neutrogena aerosol sunscreens. *Details on the News Blog

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/july/johnson-and-johnson-recalling-sunscreens-due-to-benzene-traces

CDC: Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year.

A 29% increase over 2019 numbers. Lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to get, experts suggest.

*That’s an average of 250 deaths each day, or roughly 11 overdose deaths every hour.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/july/us-overdose-deaths-hit-record-93-000-in-pandemic-last-year

Maine will join California in making school meals FREE for ALL students for the 2022-23 school year and beyond. According to the Maine Department of Education, 38% of students, or 65,000 students, qualify for free or reduced meals.

https://www.wabi.tv/2021/07/13/maine-make-school-meals-free-all-students/

Billy Graham’s 1940s Montreat Cottage is up for sale.

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms and within walking distance to Montreat Conference Center. Listing price: Around $600,000 dollars.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/july/billy-grahams-1940s-north-carolina-cottage-is-for-sale

Archaeologists excavating in the City of David National Park in Jerusalem have uncovered the remains of a city wall that would have protected Jerusalem for 150-200 years from sometime in the 8th century BC until the city was breached by the Babylonians and the Temple destroyed in 586 BC.

*In 2 Kings 25:10, the Bible describes the conquest of the city: “The whole Babylonian army under the commander of the imperial guard broke down the walls around Jerusalem.” But archaeologists say they apparently did not break down the wall on the eastern slope, probably because of the steep climb up from the Kidron Valley.

*This announcement comes just days ahead Tisha B’Av – the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av – when Jews around the world mark the destruction of both the First and Second Temples.www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/july/archaeologists-reveal-city-wall-from-first-temple-times-that-protected-ancient-jerusalem

‘Nacho your Ordinary Job Posting’

McCormick (the spice maker) is looking for a “Director of Taco Relations.”

Among other duties, a “resident consulting taco expert” and to help navigate the ‘controversial divide between corn and flour tortillas’.

While the position may sound like a public relations stunt, the salary is no joke.

The person who submits the best video, showing their “personality and passion for tacos,” pays up to $100,000. *Interested parties should submit a video no longer than two minutes and no larger than 150MB by midnight July 21 to www.McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations.

https://www.wkrn.com/news/nacho-ordinary-job-mccormick-searching-for-director-of-taco-relations/